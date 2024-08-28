Sports on TV for Thursday, Aug. 29

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Aug. 29 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 6 p.m. BTN — Howard at…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Aug. 29

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

BTN — Howard at Rutgers

7 p.m.

ACCN — W. Carolina at NC State

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Coastal Carolina at Jacksonville St.

ESPN — N. Dakota St. at Colorado

FOX — North Carolina at Minnesota

SECN — Murray St. at Missouri

9 p.m.

BTN — E. Illinois at Illinois

10 p.m.

TRUTV — Sacramento St. at San Jose St.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, First Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, First Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Angels at Detroit OR Texas at Chicago White Sox (2:10 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Boston (7:10 p.m.)

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.)

PARALYMPICS

5 a.m.

USA — Swimming – Preliminary Heats

6:15 a.m.

USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Group A: Great Britain vs. Germany

7:30 a.m.

USA — Wheelchair Rugby – Group A: USA vs. Canada

9:15 a.m.

USA — Men’s & Women’s Track Qualifying

10 a.m.

USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Group B: USA vs. Spain

11:45 a.m.

USA — Swimming – Finals

3 p.m.

USA — Badminton – Singles, Doubles Group Play (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

USA — Wheelchair Rugby – Group A: USA vs. Canada (Taped)

5 a.m. (Friday)

USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3:55 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Canterbury-Bankstown

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Caribbean Cup Group Stage: Cavalier FC vs. Police FC, Group A, Kingston, Jamaica

TENNIS

Noon

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, New York

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, New York

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.