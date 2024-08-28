Sports on TV for Thursday, Aug. 29

(All times Eastern)
Thursday, Aug. 29
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
BTN — Howard at Rutgers
7 p.m.
ACCN — W. Carolina at NC State
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Coastal Carolina at Jacksonville St.
ESPN — N. Dakota St. at Colorado
FOX — North Carolina at Minnesota
SECN — Murray St. at Missouri
9 p.m.
BTN — E. Illinois at Illinois
10 p.m.
TRUTV — Sacramento St. at San Jose St.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, First Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, First Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Angels at Detroit OR Texas at Chicago White Sox (2:10 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Boston (7:10 p.m.)
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.)
PARALYMPICS
5 a.m.
USA — Swimming – Preliminary Heats
6:15 a.m.
USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Group A: Great Britain vs. Germany
7:30 a.m.
USA — Wheelchair Rugby – Group A: USA vs. Canada
9:15 a.m.
USA — Men’s & Women’s Track Qualifying
10 a.m.
USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Group B: USA vs. Spain
11:45 a.m.
USA — Swimming – Finals
3 p.m.
USA — Badminton – Singles, Doubles Group Play (Taped)
3:30 p.m.
USA — Wheelchair Rugby – Group A: USA vs. Canada (Taped)
5 a.m. (Friday)
USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
RUGBY (MEN’S)
3:55 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Canterbury-Bankstown
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Caribbean Cup Group Stage: Cavalier FC vs. Police FC, Group A, Kingston, Jamaica
TENNIS
Noon
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, New York
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, New York
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, New York
