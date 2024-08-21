Sports on TV for Thursday, Aug. 22

(All times Eastern)
Thursday, Aug. 22
AUSTRLIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Melbourne
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Rice at Florida St.
BTN — Arkansas at Michigan St.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, First Round, Lübker Golf Course, Nimtofte, Denmark
USA — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, Colo.
7 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, First Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc, Boise, Idaho
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Grayson (Ga.) vs. Thompson (Ala.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, International Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S. Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees OR Colorado at Washington
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Oakland (3:35 p.m.) OR Detroit at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Atlanta OR Houston at Baltimore
10 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Mets at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Preseason: Indianapolis at Cincinnati
8:20 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Chicago at Kansas City
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying – Third Round, New York
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Dallas at New York
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
