Sports on TV for Thursday, Aug. 22

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Aug. 22 AUSTRLIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. (Friday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Aug. 22

AUSTRLIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Melbourne

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Rice at Florida St.

BTN — Arkansas at Michigan St.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, First Round, Lübker Golf Course, Nimtofte, Denmark

USA — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, Colo.

7 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, First Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc, Boise, Idaho

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Grayson (Ga.) vs. Thompson (Ala.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, International Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S. Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees OR Colorado at Washington

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Oakland (3:35 p.m.) OR Detroit at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Atlanta OR Houston at Baltimore

10 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Mets at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Preseason: Indianapolis at Cincinnati

8:20 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Chicago at Kansas City

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying – Third Round, New York

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Dallas at New York

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.