Sports on TV for Thursday, Aug. 15

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Aug. 15

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Aug. 15

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Essendon

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Texas Tech at Penn St.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round, PGA National Oaks Prague, Prague

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Amateur, Round of 32, Hazeltine National Golf Club and Chaska Town Course, Chaska, Minn.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Tokyo vs. Guayama, Puerto Rico, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Staten Island, N.Y. vs. Henderson, Nev., Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Santa Clara, Cuba vs. Brno, Czech Republic, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Boerne, Texas vs. Newtown, Pa., Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Detroit OR Oakland at N.Y. Mets

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee (2:10 p.m.) OR Atlanta at San Francisco (3:45 p.m.)

8 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Texas

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Philadelphia at New England

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Penrith

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Phoenix at Chicago

9 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Los Angeles

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

