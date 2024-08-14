Sports on TV for Thursday, Aug. 15

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, Aug. 15
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Essendon
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Texas Tech at Penn St.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round, PGA National Oaks Prague, Prague
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Amateur, Round of 32, Hazeltine National Golf Club and Chaska Town Course, Chaska, Minn.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Tokyo vs. Guayama, Puerto Rico, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Staten Island, N.Y. vs. Henderson, Nev., Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Santa Clara, Cuba vs. Brno, Czech Republic, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Boerne, Texas vs. Newtown, Pa., Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Detroit OR Oakland at N.Y. Mets
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee (2:10 p.m.) OR Atlanta at San Francisco (3:45 p.m.)
8 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Texas
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Philadelphia at New England
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Penrith
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Phoenix at Chicago
9 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Los Angeles
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.