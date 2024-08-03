Sports on TV for Sunday, Aug. 4

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Aug. 4
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England
BIG3 BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
CBS — Week 8: Enemies vs. 3’s Company, Tri State vs. Ghost Ballers, Bivouac vs. Triplets, San Antonio
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
8 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Final Round, Fox Chapel Golf Club, Pittsburgh (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Boston at Maryland
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team North vs. Team Kennedy, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Region – Semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga.
4 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Region – Semifinal, Waco, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Pittsburgh OR Baltimore at Cleveland
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
ESPN2 — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (StatCast)
RODEO
2 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taped)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
FOX — MLR Championship: Seattle vs. New England, Final, San Diego
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
4:05 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: St. George-Illawarra at North Queensland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:25 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Kilmarnock at Celtic
5 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Mexico, Final, León, Mexico
8 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Cruz Azul at Philadelphia Union, Group O
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Necaxa at Seattle, Group F
SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wallace vs. Team Lorenz, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
Noon
TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-ATP Doubles Final
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-WTA Final
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-ATP Final
THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
2 p.m.
FOX — TBT Championship: Forever Coogs vs. Carmen’s Crew, Philadelphia
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.