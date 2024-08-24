Sports on TV for Sunday, Aug. 25

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Aug. 25 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 4 a.m. FS1 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Aug. 25

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

4 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Heineken Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

ESPN2 — Formula 1 Kids: The Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands (F1 Kids)

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Women Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Arnhem, Netherlands

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Frauenfeld, Switzerland

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Frauenfeld, Switzerland

Noon

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge At VIR, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.

1 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Sprecher 150, Milwaukee Mile Speedway, Milwaukee

3:30 p.m.

USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The LiUNA! 175, Playoffs – Round of 10, Milwaukee Mile Speedway, Milwaukee

2 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Pro Motocross Championship: Ironman National Finals , Crawfordsville, Ind. (Taped)

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Edmonton at Montreal

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Arizona at North Carolina

2 p.m.

ACCN — Mississippi St. at Wake Forest

SECN — Iowa at Texas

CYCLING

10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Vuelta a España, Stage 9 – 111 miles, Motril to Granada, Spain

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Final Round, Lübker Golf Course, Nimtofte, Denmark

7 a.m.

USA — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, Colo.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.

NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, Colo.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc, Boise, Idaho

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Ga.) vs. Baylor (Tenn.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, World Championship Game, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Boston OR Texas at Cleveland

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR San Francisco at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Baltimore

ESPN2 — Houston at Baltimore (StatCast)

NFL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Tennessee at New Orleans

4:30 p.m.

CBS — Preseason: Arizona at Denver

8 p.m.

NBC — Preseason: New England at Washington

Peacock — Preseason: New England at Washington

RODEO

2 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Austin, Texas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at St. Mirren

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at Napoli

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

CBSSN — NWSL: Kansas City at Washington

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NWSL: North Carolina at Seattle

SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Kilfoyl vs. Team Ocasio, Rosemont, Ill.

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Corrick vs. Team Lorenz, Rosemont, Ill.

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, Chorzów, Poland (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

Noon

CBS — Las Vegas at Chicago

4 p.m.

NBATV — Los Angeles at Dallas

