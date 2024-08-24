Sports on TV for Sunday, Aug. 25

(All times Eastern)
Sunday, Aug. 25
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
4 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Heineken Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
ESPN2 — Formula 1 Kids: The Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands (F1 Kids)
9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Women Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Arnhem, Netherlands
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Frauenfeld, Switzerland
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Frauenfeld, Switzerland
Noon
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge At VIR, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.
1 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Sprecher 150, Milwaukee Mile Speedway, Milwaukee
3:30 p.m.
USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The LiUNA! 175, Playoffs – Round of 10, Milwaukee Mile Speedway, Milwaukee
2 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — Pro Motocross Championship: Ironman National Finals , Crawfordsville, Ind. (Taped)
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Edmonton at Montreal
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Arizona at North Carolina
2 p.m.
ACCN — Mississippi St. at Wake Forest
SECN — Iowa at Texas
CYCLING
10 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Vuelta a España, Stage 9 – 111 miles, Motril to Granada, Spain
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Final Round, Lübker Golf Course, Nimtofte, Denmark
7 a.m.
USA — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, Colo.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.
NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, Colo.
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc, Boise, Idaho
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Ga.) vs. Baylor (Tenn.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, World Championship Game, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Boston OR Texas at Cleveland
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR San Francisco at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Baltimore
ESPN2 — Houston at Baltimore (StatCast)
NFL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Tennessee at New Orleans
4:30 p.m.
CBS — Preseason: Arizona at Denver
8 p.m.
NBC — Preseason: New England at Washington
Peacock — Preseason: New England at Washington
RODEO
2 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Austin, Texas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at St. Mirren
2:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at Napoli
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
CBSSN — NWSL: Kansas City at Washington
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — NWSL: North Carolina at Seattle
SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Kilfoyl vs. Team Ocasio, Rosemont, Ill.
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Corrick vs. Team Lorenz, Rosemont, Ill.
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, Chorzów, Poland (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
Noon
CBS — Las Vegas at Chicago
4 p.m.
NBATV — Los Angeles at Dallas
