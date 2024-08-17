Sports on TV for Sunday, Aug. 18

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Aug. 18 AUTO RACING 7:30 a.m. TRUTV — FIM MotoGP:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Aug. 18

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Arnhem, Netherlands

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Arnhem, Netherlands

Noon

USA — Pro Motocross Championship: The Budds Creek National, Mechanicsville, Md.

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped)

2 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Springfield ARCA 100, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, Ill.

2:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

3 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross Women: The MXGP, Arnhem, Netherlands

FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

CBS — Week 10: Celebrity Game, Boston

4 p.m.

CBS — Week 10: All-Star Game AND Championship: Bivouac vs. 3’s Company, Boston

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Winnipeg at B.C.

CYCLING

10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 2 – 120.5 miles, Cascias to Ourem, Portugal

Noon

CNBC — UCI: Women’s Tour de France, Final Stage – 93.1 miles, Le Grand-Bornand to Alpe D’Huez, France (Taped)

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Humminbird Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Waddington, N.Y.

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, PGA National Oaks Prague, Prague (Taped)

7 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Old White at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

2 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Amateur, Finals, Hazeltine National Golf Club and Chaska Town Course, Chaska, Minn.

NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped)

4 a.m. (Monday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, PGA National Oaks Prague, Prague (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

1 p.m.

ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Baltimore OR Kansas City at Cincinnati

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.) OR San Francisco at Oakland (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit, Williamsport, Pa.

ESPN2 — N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit, Williamsport, Pa. (KidsCast)

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — Preseason: New Orleans at San Francisco

NFLN — Preseason: Green Bay at Denver

RODEO

1 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped)

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

4:05 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Wests

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Brentford

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Hellas Verona

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Faraimo vs. Team Kilfoyl, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Semifinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP Semifinal, Cincinnati-WTA Doubles Final

WNBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Seattle at Indiana

6 p.m.

NBATV — Los Angeles at Las Vegas

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

