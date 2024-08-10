Sports on TV for Sunday, Aug. 11

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Aug. 11
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Uddevalla, Sweden
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Uddevalla, Sweden
6 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
2 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Unadilla National, New Berlin, N.Y. (Taped)
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 9 Playoffs: Bivouac vs. Tri-State AND 3’s Company vs. Enemies, Semifinals, Nashville, Tenn.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.
CBSSN — B.C. at Edmonton
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Tackle Warehouse Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.
FITNESS
4 p.m.
ESPN — CrossFit Games: From Fort Worth, Texas
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.
GOLF — USGA: U.S Women’s Amateur, Championship Match, Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Okla.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.
HORSE RACING
9:30 a.m.
FS2 — Prix Jacques Le Marois: From Deauville-La Touques Racecourse, Deauville, France
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Kennedy vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team North vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Greenville, N.C.
3 p.m.
ABC — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at N.Y. Yankees OR Baltimore at Tampa Bay
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Arizona (4:10 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Mets at Seattle
ESPN2 — N.Y. Mets at Seattle (StatCast)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Denver at Indianapolis
4:30 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at L.A. Rams
OLYMPICS
2 p.m.
NBC — Best of Paris 2024 (Taped)
3 p.m.
NBC — 2024 XXXIII Olympic Closing Ceremony: From Paris
RODEO
Noon
CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, New York (Taped)
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
4:05 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Newcastle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Hibernian
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Club Friendly: Paris Saint-Germain at RB Leipzig (Taped)
TENNIS
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.