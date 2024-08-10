Sports on TV for Sunday, Aug. 11

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Aug. 11 AUTO RACING 10 a.m. CBSSN — FIM Motocross:…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Aug. 11

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Uddevalla, Sweden

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Uddevalla, Sweden

6 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

2 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Unadilla National, New Berlin, N.Y. (Taped)

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 9 Playoffs: Bivouac vs. Tri-State AND 3’s Company vs. Enemies, Semifinals, Nashville, Tenn.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.

CBSSN — B.C. at Edmonton

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Tackle Warehouse Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.

FITNESS

4 p.m.

ESPN — CrossFit Games: From Fort Worth, Texas

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.

GOLF — USGA: U.S Women’s Amateur, Championship Match, Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Okla.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

HORSE RACING

9:30 a.m.

FS2 — Prix Jacques Le Marois: From Deauville-La Touques Racecourse, Deauville, France

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Kennedy vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team North vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Greenville, N.C.

3 p.m.

ABC — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at N.Y. Yankees OR Baltimore at Tampa Bay

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Arizona (4:10 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Mets at Seattle

ESPN2 — N.Y. Mets at Seattle (StatCast)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Denver at Indianapolis

4:30 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at L.A. Rams

OLYMPICS

2 p.m.

NBC — Best of Paris 2024 (Taped)

3 p.m.

NBC — 2024 XXXIII Olympic Closing Ceremony: From Paris

RODEO

Noon

CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, New York (Taped)

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

4:05 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Newcastle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Hibernian

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Paris Saint-Germain at RB Leipzig (Taped)

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.