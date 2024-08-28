Sports on TV for Sept. 2 – 8

Adv31 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Sept. 2 AUTO RACING Noon FS1 — NHRA: The…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Sept. 2

AUTO RACING

Noon

FS1 — NHRA: The Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Boston College at Florida St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

FOX — Stanford vs. Wisconsin

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Texas vs. Minnesota

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL Playoffs: Carolina at Boston, Quarterfinal

PARALYMPICS

5:30 a.m.

USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

7:20 a.m.

USA — Badminton – Singles, Doubles Finals (Taped)

7:45 a.m.

USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Group B: USA vs. Japan

9:30 a.m.

USA — Goalball – Men’s Quarterfinal

10:15 a.m.

USA — Wheelchair Rugby – Bronze Medal Final

11:30 a.m.

USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

3:45 p.m.

USA — Wheelchair Rugby – Gold Medal Final

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, New York

_____

Tuesday, Sept. 3

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — TBA

PARALYMPICS

5 a.m.

USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

7 a.m.

USA — Boccia – Mixed Pairs: Group Stage

8 a.m.

USA — Sitting Volleyball – Women’s Group A: USA vs. Italy

9:30 a.m.

USA — Equestrian – Test Grade II, III

10 a.m.

USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal

11:45 a.m.

USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

USA — Para Cycling, Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

TENNIS

Noon

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, New York

_____

Wednesday, Sept. 4

GOLF

Midnight

GOLF — Asian Tour: The 40th Shinhan Donghae Open, First Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Kansas City

PARALYMPICS

5 a.m.

USA — Para Cycling, Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

7:30 a.m.

USA — Goalball – Men’s Semifinal (Taped)

8:45 a.m.

USA — Para Cycling – Men’s & Women’s Individual Time Trials

10 a.m.

USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal

11:45 a.m.

USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

5 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — Para Swimming, Para Cycling & more

TENNIS

Noon

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, New York

_____

Thursday, Sept. 5

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Clemson at South Carolina

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Coast Guard at Creighton

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

Midnight

GOLF — Asian Tour: The 40th Shinhan Donghae Open, Second Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea

NFL FOOTBALL

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Baltimore at Kansas City

PEACOCK — Baltimore at Kansas City

PARALYMPICS

5 a.m.

USA — Para Swimming, Para Cycling & more

10 a.m.

USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Semifinal

11:45 a.m.

USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

5 a.m. (Friday)

USA — Para Swimming, Para Cycling & more

TENNIS

3 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Mixed Doubles Final, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, New York

_____

Friday, Sept. 6

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: TBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — BYU at SMU

9 p.m.

FS1 — Duke at Northwestern

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis

11 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The 40th Shinhan Donghae Open, Third Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PEACOCK — Green Bay at Philadelphia

PARALYMPICS

5 a.m.

USA — Para Swimming, Para Cycling & more

10 a.m.

USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Semifinal

11:45 a.m.

USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

5 a.m. (Saturday)

CNBC — Para Swimming, Para Cycling & more

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Tulsa at Phoenix

TENNIS

Noon

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Final, New York

3 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, New York

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Minnesota at Indiana

9:30 p.m.

ION — Los Angeles at Chicago

_____

Saturday, Sept. 7

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Focused Health 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Arkansas at Oklahoma St.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Troy at Memphis

3:30 p.m.

ABC — South Carolina at Kentucky

CBS — Iowa St. at Iowa

ESPN2 — California at Auburn

FS1 — S. Dakota at Wisconsin

NBC — N. Illinois at Notre Dame

TRUTV — Idaho at Wyoming

7 p.m.

ESPN — South Florida at Alabama

ESPN2 — Virginia at Wake Forest

FS1 — Kansas at Illinois

TRUTV — Georgia Southern at Nevada

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Tennessee at NC State

ESPNU — Alcorn St. at Vanderbilt

NBC — Colorado at Nebraska

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis

11 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The 40th Shinhan Donghae Open, Final Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

PARALYMPICS

5 a.m.

CNBC — Para Swimming, Para Cycling & more

7 a.m.

CNBC — Cycling – Men’s & Women’s Road Race Finals

8:05 a.m.

CNBC — Table Tennis — Women’s Singles Final

9 a.m.

CNBC — Handycycling Relay – Mixed Team Relay

10 a.m.

USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Bronze Final

11:45 a.m.

CNBC — Para Swimming – Finals

1 p.m.

CNBC — Blind Soccer – Bronze Final

NBC — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — Sitting Volleyball – Women’s Gold Final

3 p.m.

CNBC — Para Track & Field – Finals

3:30 p.m.

CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Gold Final

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

CNBC — Para Canoe Racing – Men’s and Women’s Finals

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:50 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations Group Stage: Faroe Islands vs. North Macedonia, Group C, Toftir, Faroe Islands

Noon

FS1 — UEFA Nations Group Stage: Ireland vs. England, Group B, Dublin

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Portland at Washington

TENNIS

4 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, New York

_____

Sunday, Sept. 8

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400 available at Walmart, Playoffs – Round of 16, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

4 p.m.

NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — UCLA vs. Kentucky

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ohio St. vs. Florida

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at Houston

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Buffalo, New England at Cincinnati, Houston at Indianapolis, Jacksonville at Miami

FOX — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Atlanta, Tennessee at Chicago, Carolina at New Orleans, Minnesota at N.Y. Giants

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, Denver at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Cleveland, Washington at Tampa Bay

8:20 p.m.

NBC — L.A. Rams at Detroit

PEACOCK — L.A. Rams at Detroit

PARALYMPICS

5:30 a.m.

CNBC — Para Canoe Racing – Men’s and Women’s Finals

2 p.m.

CNBC — 2024 Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony: From Paris

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Houston at NJ/NY

TENNIS

2 p.m.

ABC — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, New York

WNBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — Las Vegas at New York

_____

