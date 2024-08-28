Sports on TV for Sept. 2 – 8

Adv31
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Sept. 2
AUTO RACING
Noon
FS1 — NHRA: The Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Boston College at Florida St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
FOX — Stanford vs. Wisconsin
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Texas vs. Minnesota
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL Playoffs: Carolina at Boston, Quarterfinal
PARALYMPICS
5:30 a.m.
USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
7:20 a.m.
USA — Badminton – Singles, Doubles Finals (Taped)
7:45 a.m.
USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Group B: USA vs. Japan
9:30 a.m.
USA — Goalball – Men’s Quarterfinal
10:15 a.m.
USA — Wheelchair Rugby – Bronze Medal Final
11:30 a.m.
USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
3:45 p.m.
USA — Wheelchair Rugby – Gold Medal Final
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, New York
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, New York
_____
Tuesday, Sept. 3
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — TBA
PARALYMPICS
5 a.m.
USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
7 a.m.
USA — Boccia – Mixed Pairs: Group Stage
8 a.m.
USA — Sitting Volleyball – Women’s Group A: USA vs. Italy
9:30 a.m.
USA — Equestrian – Test Grade II, III
10 a.m.
USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal
11:45 a.m.
USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
USA — Para Cycling, Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
TENNIS
Noon
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, New York
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, New York
_____
Wednesday, Sept. 4
GOLF
Midnight
GOLF — Asian Tour: The 40th Shinhan Donghae Open, First Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Cleveland at Kansas City
PARALYMPICS
5 a.m.
USA — Para Cycling, Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
7:30 a.m.
USA — Goalball – Men’s Semifinal (Taped)
8:45 a.m.
USA — Para Cycling – Men’s & Women’s Individual Time Trials
10 a.m.
USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal
11:45 a.m.
USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
5 a.m. (Thursday)
USA — Para Swimming, Para Cycling & more
TENNIS
Noon
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, New York
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, New York
_____
Thursday, Sept. 5
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Clemson at South Carolina
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — Coast Guard at Creighton
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
Midnight
GOLF — Asian Tour: The 40th Shinhan Donghae Open, Second Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Baltimore at Kansas City
PEACOCK — Baltimore at Kansas City
PARALYMPICS
5 a.m.
USA — Para Swimming, Para Cycling & more
10 a.m.
USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Semifinal
11:45 a.m.
USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
5 a.m. (Friday)
USA — Para Swimming, Para Cycling & more
TENNIS
3 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Mixed Doubles Final, New York
7 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, New York
_____
Friday, Sept. 6
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: TBA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — BYU at SMU
9 p.m.
FS1 — Duke at Northwestern
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis
11 p.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The 40th Shinhan Donghae Open, Third Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PEACOCK — Green Bay at Philadelphia
PARALYMPICS
5 a.m.
USA — Para Swimming, Para Cycling & more
10 a.m.
USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Semifinal
11:45 a.m.
USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
5 a.m. (Saturday)
CNBC — Para Swimming, Para Cycling & more
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Tulsa at Phoenix
TENNIS
Noon
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Final, New York
3 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, New York
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, New York
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Minnesota at Indiana
9:30 p.m.
ION — Los Angeles at Chicago
_____
Saturday, Sept. 7
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Focused Health 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Arkansas at Oklahoma St.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Troy at Memphis
3:30 p.m.
ABC — South Carolina at Kentucky
CBS — Iowa St. at Iowa
ESPN2 — California at Auburn
FS1 — S. Dakota at Wisconsin
NBC — N. Illinois at Notre Dame
TRUTV — Idaho at Wyoming
7 p.m.
ESPN — South Florida at Alabama
ESPN2 — Virginia at Wake Forest
FS1 — Kansas at Illinois
TRUTV — Georgia Southern at Nevada
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Tennessee at NC State
ESPNU — Alcorn St. at Vanderbilt
NBC — Colorado at Nebraska
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis
11 p.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The 40th Shinhan Donghae Open, Final Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
PARALYMPICS
5 a.m.
CNBC — Para Swimming, Para Cycling & more
7 a.m.
CNBC — Cycling – Men’s & Women’s Road Race Finals
8:05 a.m.
CNBC — Table Tennis — Women’s Singles Final
9 a.m.
CNBC — Handycycling Relay – Mixed Team Relay
10 a.m.
USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Bronze Final
11:45 a.m.
CNBC — Para Swimming – Finals
1 p.m.
CNBC — Blind Soccer – Bronze Final
NBC — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
1:30 p.m.
CNBC — Sitting Volleyball – Women’s Gold Final
3 p.m.
CNBC — Para Track & Field – Finals
3:30 p.m.
CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Gold Final
5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
CNBC — Para Canoe Racing – Men’s and Women’s Finals
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:50 a.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations Group Stage: Faroe Islands vs. North Macedonia, Group C, Toftir, Faroe Islands
Noon
FS1 — UEFA Nations Group Stage: Ireland vs. England, Group B, Dublin
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Portland at Washington
TENNIS
4 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, New York
_____
Sunday, Sept. 8
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400 available at Walmart, Playoffs – Round of 16, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
4 p.m.
NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — UCLA vs. Kentucky
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Ohio St. vs. Florida
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at Houston
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Buffalo, New England at Cincinnati, Houston at Indianapolis, Jacksonville at Miami
FOX — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Atlanta, Tennessee at Chicago, Carolina at New Orleans, Minnesota at N.Y. Giants
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, Denver at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Cleveland, Washington at Tampa Bay
8:20 p.m.
NBC — L.A. Rams at Detroit
PEACOCK — L.A. Rams at Detroit
PARALYMPICS
5:30 a.m.
CNBC — Para Canoe Racing – Men’s and Women’s Finals
2 p.m.
CNBC — 2024 Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony: From Paris
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Houston at NJ/NY
TENNIS
2 p.m.
ABC — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, New York
WNBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN — Las Vegas at New York
_____
