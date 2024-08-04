Sports on TV for Monday, Aug. 5

(All times Eastern)
Monday, Aug. 5
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, New England Region – Semifinal, Bristol, Conn.
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Region – Semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Metro Region – Semifinal, Bristol, Conn.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Region – Semifinal, Waco, Texas
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Mid-Atlantic Region – Elimination Game, Bristol, Conn.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Great Lakes Region – Semifinal, Whitestown, Ind.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Northwest Region – Semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Mets at St. Louis
10 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at Oakland (9:40 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Vancouver FC at HFX Wanderers
9 p.m.
FS1 — League Cup Group Stage: Toluca at Kansas City, Group D
_____
