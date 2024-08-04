Sports on TV for Monday, Aug. 5

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Aug. 5 LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 9 a.m. ESPN — Little…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Aug. 5

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, New England Region – Semifinal, Bristol, Conn.

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Region – Semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Metro Region – Semifinal, Bristol, Conn.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Region – Semifinal, Waco, Texas

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Mid-Atlantic Region – Elimination Game, Bristol, Conn.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Great Lakes Region – Semifinal, Whitestown, Ind.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Northwest Region – Semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Mets at St. Louis

10 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at Oakland (9:40 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Vancouver FC at HFX Wanderers

9 p.m.

FS1 — League Cup Group Stage: Toluca at Kansas City, Group D

