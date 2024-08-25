Sports on TV for Monday, Aug. 26

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Aug. 26 COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 11 p.m. BTN — Oregon…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Aug. 26

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 p.m.

BTN — Oregon St. at Washington

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Cleveland OR Toronto at Boston (2:05 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Houston at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Tampa Bay at Seattle

TENNIS

Noon

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, New York

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, New York

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Atlanta

10 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Phoenix

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.