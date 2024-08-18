Sports on TV for Monday, Aug. 19

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Aug. 19
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, PGA National Oaks Prague, Prague (Taped)
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Miami OR Baltimore at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at San Diego
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leicester City
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying – First Round, New York
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-WTA Singles Final; Cincinnati-ATP Doubles Final
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP Singles Final
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds
YOUTH BASEBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.