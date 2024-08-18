Sports on TV for Monday, Aug. 19

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Aug. 19 GOLF 4 a.m. GOLF — DP World Tour:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Aug. 19

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, PGA National Oaks Prague, Prague (Taped)

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Miami OR Baltimore at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at San Diego

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leicester City

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying – First Round, New York

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-WTA Singles Final; Cincinnati-ATP Doubles Final

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP Singles Final

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds

YOUTH BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.

