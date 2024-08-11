Sports on TV for Monday, Aug. 12

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Aug. 12
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Boston
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.) OR Colorado at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup: Pumas UNAM at Seattle, Round of 16
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team McQuillin vs. Team Kilfoyl, Rosemont, Ill.
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Lorenz vs. Team Palacios, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Singles Finals
