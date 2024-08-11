Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports on TV for…

Sports on TV for Monday, Aug. 12

The Associated Press

August 11, 2024, 3:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Aug. 12

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Boston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.) OR Colorado at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup: Pumas UNAM at Seattle, Round of 16

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team McQuillin vs. Team Kilfoyl, Rosemont, Ill.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Lorenz vs. Team Palacios, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Singles Finals

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up