Sports on TV for Friday, Aug. 9

Friday, Aug. 9
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:20 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Sydney
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Geelong at Fremantle
11:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Brisbane
5:15 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Melbourne
FITNESS
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — CrossFit Games: From Fort Worth, Texas
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, First Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
8 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Midwest Region – Championship, Whitestown, Ind.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Mid-Atlantic Region – Championship, Bristol, Conn.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Mountain Region – Championship, San Bernardino, Calif.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Metro Region – Championship, Bristol, Conn.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, West Region – Championship, San Bernardino, Calif.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Greenville, N.C.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Greenville, N.C.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Invicta FC 56: Jennifer Maia vs. M. Cantuária (Bantamweights), Denver
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Cleveland at Minnesota
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Boston OR San Diego at Miami
8:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Cincinnati at Milwaukee
APPLETV+ — Cleveland at Minnesota
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers OR N.Y. Mets at Seattle
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Houston at Pittsburgh
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — EFL Championship: Derby County at Blackburn
10 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup: Club América vs. Atlas, Round of 32, San Diego
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Early Rounds
YOUTH HOCKEY (BOY’S)
5:30 p.m.
NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup Hockey U-18: Sweden vs. Czech Republic, Semifinal, Edmonton, Alberta
9:30 p.m.
NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup Hockey U-18: U.S. vs. Canada, Semifinal, Edmonton, Alberta
