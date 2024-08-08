Sports on TV for Friday, Aug. 9

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Aug. 9 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:20 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Aug. 9

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:20 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Sydney

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Geelong at Fremantle

11:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Brisbane

5:15 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Melbourne

FITNESS

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — CrossFit Games: From Fort Worth, Texas

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, First Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

8 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Midwest Region – Championship, Whitestown, Ind.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Mid-Atlantic Region – Championship, Bristol, Conn.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Mountain Region – Championship, San Bernardino, Calif.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Metro Region – Championship, Bristol, Conn.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, West Region – Championship, San Bernardino, Calif.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Greenville, N.C.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Greenville, N.C.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Invicta FC 56: Jennifer Maia vs. M. Cantuária (Bantamweights), Denver

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at Minnesota

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Boston OR San Diego at Miami

8:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Cincinnati at Milwaukee

APPLETV+ — Cleveland at Minnesota

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers OR N.Y. Mets at Seattle

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Houston at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — EFL Championship: Derby County at Blackburn

10 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup: Club América vs. Atlas, Round of 32, San Diego

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Early Rounds

YOUTH HOCKEY (BOY’S)

5:30 p.m.

NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup Hockey U-18: Sweden vs. Czech Republic, Semifinal, Edmonton, Alberta

9:30 p.m.

NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup Hockey U-18: U.S. vs. Canada, Semifinal, Edmonton, Alberta

