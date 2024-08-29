Sports on TV for Friday, Aug. 30

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, Aug. 30
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Gold Coast
5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Geelong
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
10:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
6:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Lehigh at Army
7 p.m.
BTN — FAU at Michigan St.
ESPN — Temple at Oklahoma
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Elon at Duke
9 p.m.
FS1 — W. Michigan at Wisconsin
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — TCU at Stanford
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Penn St. at Tennessee
10:30 p.m.
BTN — Pittsburgh at Oregon
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — The 2024 Curtis Cup: Great Britain & Ireland Team vs. USA Team, Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, Second Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass. (Taped)
1 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Second Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Milwaukee at Cincinnati
6:50 p.m.
APPLETV+ — San Diego at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Cleveland
9:35 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Seattle at L.A. Angels
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at San Francisco OR L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)
PARALYMPICS
5 a.m.
USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
7:30 a.m.
USA — Wheelchair Rugby – Group A: USA vs. Japan
9:15 a.m.
USA — Goalball – Men’s Pool A: USA vs. Brazil
10 a.m.
USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Group B: Germany vs. USA
11:45 a.m.
USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
5 a.m. (Saturday)
CNBC — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
RUGBY (MEN’S)
3:55 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Canterbury-Bankstown
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Gold Coast
10:40 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Parramatta
TENNIS
Noon
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, New York
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, New York
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, New York
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Indiana at Chicago
10 p.m.
ION — New York at Seattle
