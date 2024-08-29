Sports on TV for Friday, Aug. 30

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Aug. 30 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 3 a.m. (Saturday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Aug. 30

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Gold Coast

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Geelong

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Lehigh at Army

7 p.m.

BTN — FAU at Michigan St.

ESPN — Temple at Oklahoma

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Elon at Duke

9 p.m.

FS1 — W. Michigan at Wisconsin

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — TCU at Stanford

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Penn St. at Tennessee

10:30 p.m.

BTN — Pittsburgh at Oregon

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — The 2024 Curtis Cup: Great Britain & Ireland Team vs. USA Team, Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, Second Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass. (Taped)

1 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Second Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee at Cincinnati

6:50 p.m.

APPLETV+ — San Diego at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Cleveland

9:35 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Seattle at L.A. Angels

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at San Francisco OR L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

PARALYMPICS

5 a.m.

USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

7:30 a.m.

USA — Wheelchair Rugby – Group A: USA vs. Japan

9:15 a.m.

USA — Goalball – Men’s Pool A: USA vs. Brazil

10 a.m.

USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Group B: Germany vs. USA

11:45 a.m.

USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

5 a.m. (Saturday)

CNBC — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3:55 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Canterbury-Bankstown

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Gold Coast

10:40 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Parramatta

TENNIS

Noon

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, New York

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, New York

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Indiana at Chicago

10 p.m.

ION — New York at Seattle

