Sports on TV for Friday, Aug. 23

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Aug. 23 AUSTRLIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:35 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Aug. 23

AUSTRLIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:35 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Melbourne

11:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Geelong

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Hawthorn

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Sydney

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Hamilton at Winnipeg

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Second Round, Lübker Golf Course, Nimtofte, Denmark

USA — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, Colo.

7 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc, Boise, Idaho

10 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc Township, Mich. (Taped)

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Third Round, Lübker Golf Course, Nimtofte, Denmark

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Milton (Ga.) vs. American Heritage (Fla.)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby: From Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Welterweights & Featherweights, Washington

MLB BASEBALL

6:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Baltimore OR Arizona at Boston

8:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — St. Louis at Minnesota

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers OR San Francisco at Seattle

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at Atlanta

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: San Francisco at Las Vegas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3:25 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: Dolphins at Melbourne

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Mönchengladbach

7:50 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at York United

TENNIS

4 p.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Semifinals

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Monterrey-WTA Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Chicago at Connecticut

9:30 p.m.

ION — Las Vegas at Minnesota

