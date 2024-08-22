Sports on TV for Friday, Aug. 23

(All times Eastern)
Friday, Aug. 23
AUSTRLIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:35 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Melbourne
11:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Geelong
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Hawthorn
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Sydney
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
5 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
7:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
5:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Hamilton at Winnipeg
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Second Round, Lübker Golf Course, Nimtofte, Denmark
USA — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, Colo.
7 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc, Boise, Idaho
10 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc Township, Mich. (Taped)
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Third Round, Lübker Golf Course, Nimtofte, Denmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Milton (Ga.) vs. American Heritage (Fla.)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby: From Williamsport, Pa.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Welterweights & Featherweights, Washington
MLB BASEBALL
6:40 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Baltimore OR Arizona at Boston
8:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — St. Louis at Minnesota
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers OR San Francisco at Seattle
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at Atlanta
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: San Francisco at Las Vegas
RUGBY (MEN’S)
3:25 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: Dolphins at Melbourne
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Mönchengladbach
7:50 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at York United
TENNIS
4 p.m.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Semifinals
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Monterrey-WTA Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Chicago at Connecticut
9:30 p.m.
ION — Las Vegas at Minnesota
