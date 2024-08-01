Sports on TV for Friday, Aug. 2

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Aug. 2 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5 a.m. FS2 —…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Aug. 2

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Western

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Geelong

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Collingwood

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Main Card Playoffs: Heavyweights & Women’s Flyweights, Nashville, Tenn.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

6:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Kansas City at Detroit

6:45 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Milwaukee at Washington

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota OR Tampa Bay at Houston

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR Colorado at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Panama, Semifinal, León, Mexico

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL/Liga MX Cup Group Stage: Chivas Guadalajara at NJ/NY Gotham, Group D

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL/Liga MX Cup Group Stage: Club América at Bay FC, Group B

SOFTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Kilfoyl vs. Team Wallace, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

Noon

TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

7 p.m.

FS1 — TBT Semifinal: Forever Coogs vs.. Eberlein Drive, Philadelphia

9 p.m.

FS1 — TBT Semifinal: La Familia vs. Carmen’s Crew, Philadelphia

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.