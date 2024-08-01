Sports on TV for Friday, Aug. 2

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, Aug. 2
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Western
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Geelong
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Collingwood
GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
ESPN — PFL Main Card Playoffs: Heavyweights & Women’s Flyweights, Nashville, Tenn.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
6:40 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Kansas City at Detroit
6:45 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Milwaukee at Washington
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota OR Tampa Bay at Houston
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR Colorado at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Panama, Semifinal, León, Mexico
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL/Liga MX Cup Group Stage: Chivas Guadalajara at NJ/NY Gotham, Group D
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL/Liga MX Cup Group Stage: Club América at Bay FC, Group B
SOFTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Kilfoyl vs. Team Wallace, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
Noon
TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
7 p.m.
FS1 — TBT Semifinal: Forever Coogs vs.. Eberlein Drive, Philadelphia
9 p.m.
FS1 — TBT Semifinal: La Familia vs. Carmen’s Crew, Philadelphia
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.