Sports on TV for Aug. 5 – Aug. 11

Adv3 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Aug. 5 LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 9 a.m. ESPN —…

Listen now to WTOP News

Adv3

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Aug. 5

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, New England Region – Semifinal, Bristol, Conn.

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Region – Semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Metro Region – Semifinal, Bristol, Conn.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Region – Semifinal, Waco, Texas

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Mid-Atlantic Region – Elimination Game, Bristol, Conn.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Great Lakes Region – Semifinal, Whitestown, Ind.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Northwest Region – Semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

FS1 — League Cup Group Stage: Toluca at Kansas City, Group D

_____

Tuesday, Aug. 6

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Mid-Atlantic Region – Semifinal, Bristol, Conn.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Great Lakes Region – Semifinal, Whitestown, Ind.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Region – Championship, Warner Robins, Ga.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, West Region – Semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Region – Championship, Waco, Texas

9 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Mountain Region – Semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Club Friendly: Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, Charlotte, N.C.

_____

Wednesday, Aug. 7

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S Women’s Amateur, Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Okla.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Midwest Region – Semifinal, Whitestown, Ind.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, New England Region – Semifinal, Bristol, Conn.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Northwest Region – Semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Metro Region – Semifinal, Bristol, Conn.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Great Lakes Region – Championship, Whitestown, Ind.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, West Region – Semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at Pittsburgh

SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

_____

Thursday, Aug. 8

FITNESS

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — CrossFit Games: From Fort Worth, Texas

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Midwest Region – Semifinal, Whitestown, Ind.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Mid-Atlantic Region – Semifinal, Bristol, Conn.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Mountain Region – Semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, New England Region – Championship, Bristol, Conn.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Northwest Region – Championship, San Bernardino, Calif.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Greenville, N.C.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Greenville, N.C.

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Carolina at New England

_____

Friday, Aug. 9

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Geelong at Fremantle

FITNESS

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — CrossFit Games: From Fort Worth, Texas

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, First Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Midwest Region – Championship, Whitestown, Ind.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Mid-Atlantic Region – Championship, Bristol, Conn.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Mountain Region – Championship, San Bernardino, Calif.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Metro Region – Championship, Bristol, Conn.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, West Region – Championship, San Bernardino, Calif.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Greenville, N.C.

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Houston at Pittsburgh

_____

Saturday, Aug. 10

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Tackle Warehouse Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.

FITNESS

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — CrossFit Games: From Fort Worth, Texas

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.

GOLF — USGA: U.S Women’s Amateur, Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Okla.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

3 p.m.

FOX — The The Fourstardave Handicap: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ABC — PLL: New York vs, Utah, Denver

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Carolina at Denver

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Orange Bracket – Championship, Greenville, N.C.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Purple Bracket – Championship, Greenville, N.C.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac (Heavyweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Houston at Boston

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Tampa Bay OR Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Chicago at Buffalo

4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Las Vegas at Minnesota

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Kansas City at Jacksonville

_____

Sunday, Aug. 11

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 9: TBA, Nashville, Tenn.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Tackle Warehouse Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.

FITNESS

4 p.m.

ESPN — CrossFit Games: From Fort Worth, Texas

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.

GOLF — USGA: U.S Women’s Amateur, Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Okla.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Greenville, N.C.

3 p.m.

ABC — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Mets at Seattle

ESPN2 — N.Y. Mets at Seattle (StatCast)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Denver at Indianapolis

4:30 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at L.A. Rams

OLYMPICS

3 p.m.

NBC — 2024 XXXIII Olympic Closing Ceremony: From Paris

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.