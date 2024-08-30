Sports on TV for Aug. 31 – Sept. 1

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Aug. 31
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Gold Coast
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Geelong
11 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Hawthorn
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Ottawa at B.C.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Clemson vs. Georgia, Atlanta
ACCN — Austin Peay at Louisville
BTN — Illinois St. at Iowa
CBSSN — Bucknell at Navy
ESPN — Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt
ESPNU — Kent St. at Pittsburgh
FOX — Penn St. at West Virginia
FS1 — UConn at Maryland
12:45 p.m.
SECN — Chattanooga at Tennessee
3 p.m.
CW — Portland St. at Washington St.
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Miami at Florida
ACCN — Ohio at Syracuse
BTN — Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern
CBS — Akron at Ohio St.
CBSSN — Merrimack at Air Force
FOX — UTEP at Nebraska
ESPN — Colorado St. at Texas
FS1 — N. Dakota at Iowa St.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Boise St. at Georgia Southern
4:15 p.m.
SECN — Old Dominion at South Carolina
6:30 p.m.
CW — Idaho St. at Oregon St.
7 p.m.
ESPN — W. Kentucky at Alabama
FS1 — UNLV at Houston
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at Texas A&M
BTN — Idaho at Oregon
CBS — UCLA at Hawaii
NBC — Fresno St. at Michigan
PEACOCK — Fresno St. at Michigan
7:45 p.m.
SECN — Southern Miss. at Kentucky
8 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia St. at Georgia Tech
ESPNU — James Madison at Charlotte
TRUTV — Texas A&M-Commerce at San Diego St.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — New Mexico at Arizona
FS1 — Wyoming at Arizona St.
11 p.m.
BTN — Weber St. at Washington
ESPNU — SC State at Florida A&M (Taped)
CYCLING
5 p.m.
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 14 – 124 miles, Villafranca del Bierzoto to Villablino, Spain (Taped)
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — The 2024 Curtis Cup: Great Britain & Ireland Team vs. USA Team, Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
2 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom (Taped)
5 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — The 2024 Curtis Cup: Great Britain & Ireland Team vs. USA Team, Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, England
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Washington OR San Diego at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Milwaukee at Cincinnati
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at L.A. Angels OR Miami at San Francisco (9:05 p.m.)
PARALYMPICS
5 a.m.
CNBC — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
7:15 a.m.
CNBC — Goalball – Men’s Pool A: USA vs. France
8:30 a.m.
CNBC — Wheelchair Rugby – Group A: Germany vs. USA (Taped)
10 a.m.
CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Group B: Netherlands vs. USA
11:45 a.m.
CNBC — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
3:40 p.m.
CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Group B: Netherlands vs. USA
5 a.m. (Sunday)
CNBC — Para Triathlon Finals
5:50 a.m. (Sunday)
CNBC — Track and Field – Preliminary Heats & Finals
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
4:25 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Sydney
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — EFL Championship: Blackburn at Burnley
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Arsenal
9:55 a.m.
CBSSN — EFL League One: Wrexham AFC at Peterborough
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Everton
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham United
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Seattle Reign FC at Racing Louisville FC
9 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Group Stage: Cameroon vs. Mexico, Group A, Bogotá, Colombia (Taped)
9:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Utah at Houston
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, New York
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, New York
TRACK AND FIELD
7 p.m.
CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Golden Gala, Rome (Taped)
9 p.m.
CNBC — World Athletics U-20: Championships, Lima, Peru (Taped)
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Sept. 1
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Aragón Grand Prix, Alcañiz, Spain
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)
3 p.m.
USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 – Race 2, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
5 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Funny Car NHRA All-Star Callout, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
6 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Southern Illinois 100, Du Quoin, Ill.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — NC Central at Alabama St.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Johnson C. Smith vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Al.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Southern Cal vs. LSU, Las Vegas
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ACCN — Tennessee at Duke
7 p.m.
ACCN — Colorado at NC State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
FOX — Texas vs. Wisconsin, Milwaukee
3 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia at Florida St.
FS1 — Stanford vs. Minnesota, Milwaukee
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Louisville
CYCLING
5 p.m.
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 15 – 124 miles, Infiesto to Valgrande-Pajares. Cuto Negru, Spain (Taped)
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — The 2024 Curtis Cup: Great Britain & Ireland Team vs. USA Team, Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, England
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
1 a.m. (Monday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
5 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Detroit OR St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.) OR Miami at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Philadelphia
PARALYMPICS
5 a.m.
CNBC — Para Triathlon Finals
5:50 a.m.
CNBC — Track and Field – Preliminary Heats & Finals
7:15 a.m.
CNBC — Wheelchair Rugby – Semifinal
9:15 a.m.
CNBC — Goalball – Men’s Pool A: Iran vs. USA
10 a.m.
CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball: Men’s Group B: Australia vs. USA
11:45 a.m.
CNBC — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
Noon
NBC — Daytime: Swimming Finals
3:40 p.m.
CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Group B: Netherlands vs. USA
5:30 a.m. (Monday)
USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
RODEO
Noon
CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Springfield, Mo. (Taped)
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
4:25 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Sydney
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Celtic
8:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Hellas Verona at Genoa
2:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: L.A. Galaxy at St. Louis City
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Kansas City at North Carolina
3:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. U.S., Group C, Cali, Colombia
4 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Chicago at Angel City
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, New York
3 p.m.
ABC — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, New York
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, New York
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, New York
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — Seattle at Connecticut
4 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at Dallas
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.