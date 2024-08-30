Sports on TV for Aug. 31 – Sept. 1

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Aug. 31 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 3 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Aug. 31

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Gold Coast

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Geelong

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Hawthorn

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at B.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Clemson vs. Georgia, Atlanta

ACCN — Austin Peay at Louisville

BTN — Illinois St. at Iowa

CBSSN — Bucknell at Navy

ESPN — Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt

ESPNU — Kent St. at Pittsburgh

FOX — Penn St. at West Virginia

FS1 — UConn at Maryland

12:45 p.m.

SECN — Chattanooga at Tennessee

3 p.m.

CW — Portland St. at Washington St.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Miami at Florida

ACCN — Ohio at Syracuse

BTN — Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern

CBS — Akron at Ohio St.

CBSSN — Merrimack at Air Force

FOX — UTEP at Nebraska

ESPN — Colorado St. at Texas

FS1 — N. Dakota at Iowa St.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Boise St. at Georgia Southern

4:15 p.m.

SECN — Old Dominion at South Carolina

6:30 p.m.

CW — Idaho St. at Oregon St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — W. Kentucky at Alabama

FS1 — UNLV at Houston

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Texas A&M

BTN — Idaho at Oregon

CBS — UCLA at Hawaii

NBC — Fresno St. at Michigan

PEACOCK — Fresno St. at Michigan

7:45 p.m.

SECN — Southern Miss. at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia St. at Georgia Tech

ESPNU — James Madison at Charlotte

TRUTV — Texas A&M-Commerce at San Diego St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — New Mexico at Arizona

FS1 — Wyoming at Arizona St.

11 p.m.

BTN — Weber St. at Washington

ESPNU — SC State at Florida A&M (Taped)

CYCLING

5 p.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 14 – 124 miles, Villafranca del Bierzoto to Villablino, Spain (Taped)

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — The 2024 Curtis Cup: Great Britain & Ireland Team vs. USA Team, Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

2 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom (Taped)

5 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — The 2024 Curtis Cup: Great Britain & Ireland Team vs. USA Team, Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, England

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Washington OR San Diego at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Milwaukee at Cincinnati

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at L.A. Angels OR Miami at San Francisco (9:05 p.m.)

PARALYMPICS

5 a.m.

CNBC — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

7:15 a.m.

CNBC — Goalball – Men’s Pool A: USA vs. France

8:30 a.m.

CNBC — Wheelchair Rugby – Group A: Germany vs. USA (Taped)

10 a.m.

CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Group B: Netherlands vs. USA

11:45 a.m.

CNBC — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

3:40 p.m.

CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Group B: Netherlands vs. USA

5 a.m. (Sunday)

CNBC — Para Triathlon Finals

5:50 a.m. (Sunday)

CNBC — Track and Field – Preliminary Heats & Finals

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

4:25 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — EFL Championship: Blackburn at Burnley

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Arsenal

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — EFL League One: Wrexham AFC at Peterborough

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Everton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham United

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Seattle Reign FC at Racing Louisville FC

9 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Group Stage: Cameroon vs. Mexico, Group A, Bogotá, Colombia (Taped)

9:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Utah at Houston

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, New York

TRACK AND FIELD

7 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Golden Gala, Rome (Taped)

9 p.m.

CNBC — World Athletics U-20: Championships, Lima, Peru (Taped)

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Sept. 1

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Aragón Grand Prix, Alcañiz, Spain

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)

3 p.m.

USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 – Race 2, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

5 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Funny Car NHRA All-Star Callout, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Southern Illinois 100, Du Quoin, Ill.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — NC Central at Alabama St.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Johnson C. Smith vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Al.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Southern Cal vs. LSU, Las Vegas

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ACCN — Tennessee at Duke

7 p.m.

ACCN — Colorado at NC State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

FOX — Texas vs. Wisconsin, Milwaukee

3 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia at Florida St.

FS1 — Stanford vs. Minnesota, Milwaukee

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Louisville

CYCLING

5 p.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 15 – 124 miles, Infiesto to Valgrande-Pajares. Cuto Negru, Spain (Taped)

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — The 2024 Curtis Cup: Great Britain & Ireland Team vs. USA Team, Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, England

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

1 a.m. (Monday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Detroit OR St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.) OR Miami at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Philadelphia

PARALYMPICS

5 a.m.

CNBC — Para Triathlon Finals

5:50 a.m.

CNBC — Track and Field – Preliminary Heats & Finals

7:15 a.m.

CNBC — Wheelchair Rugby – Semifinal

9:15 a.m.

CNBC — Goalball – Men’s Pool A: Iran vs. USA

10 a.m.

CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball: Men’s Group B: Australia vs. USA

11:45 a.m.

CNBC — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

Noon

NBC — Daytime: Swimming Finals

3:40 p.m.

CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Group B: Netherlands vs. USA

5:30 a.m. (Monday)

USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

RODEO

Noon

CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Springfield, Mo. (Taped)

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

4:25 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Celtic

8:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Hellas Verona at Genoa

2:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: L.A. Galaxy at St. Louis City

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Kansas City at North Carolina

3:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. U.S., Group C, Cali, Colombia

4 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Chicago at Angel City

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, New York

3 p.m.

ABC — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, New York

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, New York

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Seattle at Connecticut

4 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Dallas

