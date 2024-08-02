Sports on TV for Aug. 3 – 4

(All times Eastern)
Saturday, Aug. 3
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Collingwood
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Essendon
AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The British Grand Prix Sprint, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England
9 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Shore Lunch 250 presented by Dutch Boy Paints, Elko Speedway, Elko New Market, Minn.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Edmonton at Saskatchewan
CONNIE MACK BASEBALL
10 p.m.
CBSSN — World Series: TBD, Championship, Farmington, N.M. (If Necessary)
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
8 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Third Round, Fox Chapel Golf Club, Pittsburgh (Taped)
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
3 p.m.
FOX — The The Whitney Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Philadelphia at Maryalnd
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team North vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Kennedy vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Noon
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 p.m.
ABC — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (Bantamweights), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Washington OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cleveland, Tampa Bay at Houston OR San Francisco at Cincinnati
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Seattle OR N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels
NFL FOOTBALL
Noon
ESPN — 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio
NFLN — 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
4:05 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: St. George-Illawarra at North Queensland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
CBSSN — Club Friendly: Bayern vs. Tottenham, Seoul, South Korea
4 p.m.
CBS — USL Championship: Rhode Island FC at Detroit City FC
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Club Friendly: Chelsea vs. Manchester City, Columbus, Ohio
TRUTV — Club Friendly: Club America vs. Aston Villa, Chicago
6:50 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at Atlético Ottawa
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Club Friendly: Manchester United vs. Liverpool, Columbia, S.C.
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Pittsburgh at Sacramento
SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wallace vs. Team McQuillin, Rosemont, Ill.
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Lorenz vs. Team Kilfoyl, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
Noon
TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-WTA Doubles Final
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-WTA Semifinals
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-ATP Semifinals
Sunday, Aug. 4
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England
BIG3 BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
CBS — Week 8: Enemies vs. 3’s Company, Tri State vs. Ghost Ballers, Bivouac vs. Triplets, San Antonio
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
8 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Final Round, Fox Chapel Golf Club, Pittsburgh (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Boston at Maryland
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team North vs. Team Kennedy, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Region – Semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga.
4 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Region – Semifinal, Waco, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Pittsburgh OR Baltimore at Cleveland
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
ESPN2 — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (StatCast)
RODEO
2 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taped)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
FOX — MLR Championship: Seattle vs. New England, Final, San Diego
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
4:05 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: St. George-Illawarra at North Queensland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:25 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Kilmarnock at Celtic
5 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: TBD, Final, León, Mexico
8 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Cruz Azul at Philadelphia Union, Group O
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Necaxa at Seattle, Group F
SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wallace vs. Team Lorenz, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
Noon
TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-ATP Doubles Final
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-WTA Final
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-ATP Final
THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
2 p.m.
FOX — TBT Championship: TBD, Philadelphia
