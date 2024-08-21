Sports on TV for Aug. 26 – Sept. 1

Adv24 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Aug. 26 MLB BASEBALL 6:30 p.m. FS1 — Houston…

Listen now to WTOP News

Adv24

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Aug. 26

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Houston at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Tampa Bay at Seattle

TENNIS

Noon

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, New York

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, New York

_____

Tuesday, Aug. 27

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Nebraska at Kentucky

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Louisville

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Houston at Philadelphia

TENNIS

Noon

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, New York

_____

Wednesday, Aug. 28

PARALYMPICS

2 p.m.

USA — 2024 Paris Paralympics Opening Ceremony: From Paris

5 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — Swimming – Preliminary Heats

6:15 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Group A: Great Britain vs. Germany

TENNIS

Noon

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, New York

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, New York

_____

Thursday, Aug. 29

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas

8 p.m.

ESPN — N. Dakota St. at Colorado

FOX — North Carolina at Minnesota

10 p.m.

TRUTV — Sacramento St. at San Jose St.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, First Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, First Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass. (Taped)

PARALYMPICS

5 a.m.

USA — Swimming – Preliminary Heats

6:15 a.m.

USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Group A: Great Britain vs. Germany

7:30 a.m.

USA — Wheelchair Rugby – Group A: USA vs. Canada

9:15 a.m.

USA — Men’s & Women’s Track Qualifying

10 a.m.

USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Group B: USA vs. Spain

11:45 a.m.

USA — Swimming – Finals

3 p.m.

USA — Badminton – Singles, Doubles Group Play (Taped)

5 a.m. (Friday)

USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

TENNIS

Noon

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, New York

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, New York

_____

Friday, Aug. 30

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Temple at Oklahoma

9 p.m.

FS1 — W. Michigan at Wisconsin

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — TCU at Stanford

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — The 2024 Curtis Cup: Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, Second Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass. (Taped)

1 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

PARALYMPICS

5 a.m.

USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

7:30 a.m.

USA — Group A: USA vs. Japan

9:15 a.m.

USA — Goalball – Men’s Pool A: USA vs. Brazil

10 a.m.

USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Group B: Germany vs. USA

11:45 a.m.

USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

5 a.m. (Saturday)

CNBC — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

TENNIS

Noon

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, New York

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, New York

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Indiana at Chicago

10 p.m.

ION — New York at Seattle

_____

Saturday, Aug. 31

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

9:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Clemson at Georgia

ESPN — Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt

ESPNU — Kent St. at Pittsburgh

FOX — Penn St. at West Virginia

FS1 — UConn at Maryland

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Miami at Florida

CBS — Akron at Ohio St.

FOX — UTEP at Nebraska

ESPN — Colorado St. at Texas

FS1 — N. Dakota at Iowa St.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Boise St. at Georgia Southern

7 p.m.

ESPN — W. Kentucky at Alabama

FS1 — UNLV at Houston

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Texas A&M

CBS — UCLA at Hawaii

NBC — Fresno St. at Michigan

8 p.m.

ESPNU — James Madison at Charlotte

TRUTV — Texas A&M-Commerce at San Diego St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — New Mexico at Arizona

FS1 — Wyoming at Arizona St.

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — The 2024 Curtis Cup: Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

2 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom

5 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — The 2024 Curtis Cup: Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, England

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA

PARALYMPICS

5 a.m.

CNBC — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

7:15 a.m.

CNBC — Goalball – Men’s Pool A: USA vs. France

8:30 a.m.

CNBC — Wheelchair Rugby – Group A: Germany vs. USA (Taped)

10 a.m.

CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Group B: Netherlands vs. USA

11:45 a.m.

CNBC — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

3:40 p.m.

CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Group B: Netherlands vs. USA

5:50 a.m. (Sunday)

CNBC — Track and Field – Preliminary Heats & Finals

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Arsenal

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Everton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham United

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Seattle Reign FC at Racing Louisville FC

9:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Utah at Houston

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, New York

_____

Sunday, Sept. 1

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Aragón Grand Prix, Alcañiz, Spain

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)

3 p.m.

USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 – Race 2, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

6 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — NC Central at Alabama St.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Southern Cal vs. LSU, Las Vegas

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

FS1 — Stanford at Minnesota

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Louisville

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — The 2024 Curtis Cup: Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, England

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

HORSE RACING

5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Philadelphia

PARALYMPICS

5:50 a.m.

CNBC — Track and Field – Preliminary Heats & Finals

7:15 a.m.

CNBC — Wheelchair Rugby – Semifinal

8:30 a.m.

CNBC — Wheelchair Rugby – Group A: Germany vs. USA (Taped)

9:15 a.m.

CNBC — Goalball – Men’s Pool A: Iran vs. USA

10 a.m.

CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball: Men’s Group B: Australia vs. USA

11:45 a.m.

CNBC — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

Noon

NBC — Daytime: Swimming Finals

3:40 p.m.

CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Group B: Netherlands vs. USA

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Kansas City at North Carolina

4 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Chicago at Angel City

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, New York

3 p.m.

ABC — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, New York

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, New York

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.