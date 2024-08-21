Sports on TV for Aug. 26 – Sept. 1

Adv24
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Aug. 26
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Houston at Philadelphia
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Tampa Bay at Seattle
TENNIS
Noon
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, New York
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, New York
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, New York
_____
Tuesday, Aug. 27
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Nebraska at Kentucky
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Louisville
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
TBS — Houston at Philadelphia
TENNIS
Noon
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, New York
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, New York
_____
Wednesday, Aug. 28
PARALYMPICS
2 p.m.
USA — 2024 Paris Paralympics Opening Ceremony: From Paris
5 a.m. (Thursday)
USA — Swimming – Preliminary Heats
6:15 a.m. (Thursday)
USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Group A: Great Britain vs. Germany
TENNIS
Noon
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, New York
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, New York
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, New York
_____
Thursday, Aug. 29
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas
8 p.m.
ESPN — N. Dakota St. at Colorado
FOX — North Carolina at Minnesota
10 p.m.
TRUTV — Sacramento St. at San Jose St.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, First Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, First Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass. (Taped)
PARALYMPICS
5 a.m.
USA — Swimming – Preliminary Heats
6:15 a.m.
USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Group A: Great Britain vs. Germany
7:30 a.m.
USA — Wheelchair Rugby – Group A: USA vs. Canada
9:15 a.m.
USA — Men’s & Women’s Track Qualifying
10 a.m.
USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Group B: USA vs. Spain
11:45 a.m.
USA — Swimming – Finals
3 p.m.
USA — Badminton – Singles, Doubles Group Play (Taped)
5 a.m. (Friday)
USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
TENNIS
Noon
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, New York
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, New York
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, New York
_____
Friday, Aug. 30
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
10:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
6:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Temple at Oklahoma
9 p.m.
FS1 — W. Michigan at Wisconsin
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — TCU at Stanford
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — The 2024 Curtis Cup: Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, Second Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass. (Taped)
1 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
PARALYMPICS
5 a.m.
USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
7:30 a.m.
USA — Group A: USA vs. Japan
9:15 a.m.
USA — Goalball – Men’s Pool A: USA vs. Brazil
10 a.m.
USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Group B: Germany vs. USA
11:45 a.m.
USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
5 a.m. (Saturday)
CNBC — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
TENNIS
Noon
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, New York
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, New York
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, New York
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Indiana at Chicago
10 p.m.
ION — New York at Seattle
_____
Saturday, Aug. 31
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
9:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Clemson at Georgia
ESPN — Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt
ESPNU — Kent St. at Pittsburgh
FOX — Penn St. at West Virginia
FS1 — UConn at Maryland
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Miami at Florida
CBS — Akron at Ohio St.
FOX — UTEP at Nebraska
ESPN — Colorado St. at Texas
FS1 — N. Dakota at Iowa St.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Boise St. at Georgia Southern
7 p.m.
ESPN — W. Kentucky at Alabama
FS1 — UNLV at Houston
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at Texas A&M
CBS — UCLA at Hawaii
NBC — Fresno St. at Michigan
8 p.m.
ESPNU — James Madison at Charlotte
TRUTV — Texas A&M-Commerce at San Diego St.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — New Mexico at Arizona
FS1 — Wyoming at Arizona St.
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — The 2024 Curtis Cup: Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
2 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom
5 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — The 2024 Curtis Cup: Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, England
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA
PARALYMPICS
5 a.m.
CNBC — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
7:15 a.m.
CNBC — Goalball – Men’s Pool A: USA vs. France
8:30 a.m.
CNBC — Wheelchair Rugby – Group A: Germany vs. USA (Taped)
10 a.m.
CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Group B: Netherlands vs. USA
11:45 a.m.
CNBC — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
3:40 p.m.
CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Group B: Netherlands vs. USA
5:50 a.m. (Sunday)
CNBC — Track and Field – Preliminary Heats & Finals
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Arsenal
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Everton
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham United
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Seattle Reign FC at Racing Louisville FC
9:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Utah at Houston
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, New York
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, New York
_____
Sunday, Sept. 1
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Aragón Grand Prix, Alcañiz, Spain
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)
3 p.m.
USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 – Race 2, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
6 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — NC Central at Alabama St.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Southern Cal vs. LSU, Las Vegas
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
FS1 — Stanford at Minnesota
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Louisville
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — The 2024 Curtis Cup: Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, England
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
HORSE RACING
5 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Philadelphia
PARALYMPICS
5:50 a.m.
CNBC — Track and Field – Preliminary Heats & Finals
7:15 a.m.
CNBC — Wheelchair Rugby – Semifinal
8:30 a.m.
CNBC — Wheelchair Rugby – Group A: Germany vs. USA (Taped)
9:15 a.m.
CNBC — Goalball – Men’s Pool A: Iran vs. USA
10 a.m.
CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball: Men’s Group B: Australia vs. USA
11:45 a.m.
CNBC — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
Noon
NBC — Daytime: Swimming Finals
3:40 p.m.
CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Group B: Netherlands vs. USA
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Kansas City at North Carolina
4 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Chicago at Angel City
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, New York
3 p.m.
ABC — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, New York
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, New York
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, New York
_____
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.