Sports on TV for Aug. 24 – 25

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Aug. 24 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Aug. 24

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Sydney

10:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Western

4 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

7 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Florida St. vs. Georgia Tech, Dublin

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — McNeese St. at Tarleton St.

4 p.m.

FS1 — Montana St. at New Mexico

7 p.m.

ESPN — N. Alabama at SE Missouri

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Florida A&M vs. Norfolk St., Atlanta

8 p.m.

CBSSN — SMU at Nevada

CYCLING

10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Vuelta a España, Stage 8 – 98.7 miles, Úbeda to Cazorla, Spain

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2024 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Leech Lake presented by SEVIIN, Walker, Minn.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Third Round, Lübker Golf Course, Nimtofte, Denmark

7 a.m.

USA — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

Noon

NBC — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, Colo.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.

NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, Colo.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc, Boise, Idaho

6 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Final Round, Lübker Golf Course, Nimtofte, Denmark

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.)

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

3 p.m.

FOX — The Travers Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei vs. Barquisimeto, Venezuela, International Championship, Williamsport, Pa.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: Boerne, Texas vs. Lake Mary, Fla., U.S. Championship, Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho (Middlewights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at N.Y. Yankees OR L.A. Angels at Toronto (3:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Kansas City OR St. Louis at Minnesota

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Detroit

4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: L.A. Chargers at Dallas

7:30 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Cleveland at Seattle

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3:25 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Dolphins at Melbourne

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — EFL Championship: Plymouth Argyle at Queens Park

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — EFL Championship: Burnley at Sunderland

12:30 p.m.

CBS — Serie A: AC Milan at Parma

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa

1:25 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Hilal at Al-Okhdood

4:50 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Cavalry FC

6:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Seattle at Minnesota

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Portland at NJ/NY

4:30 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Angel City at San Diego

7:30 p.m.

ION — Chicago at Louisville

TENNIS

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA Final

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP Final

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Monterrey-WTA Final

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Minnesota

_____

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Aug. 25

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

4 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Heineken Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

ESPN2 — Formula 1 Kids: The Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands (F1 Kids)

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Women Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Arnhem, Netherlands

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Frauenfeld, Switzerland

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Frauenfeld, Switzerland

Noon

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge At VIR, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.

1 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Sprecher 150, Milwaukee Mile Speedway, Milwaukee

3:30 p.m.

USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The LiUNA! 175, Playoffs – Round of 10, Milwaukee Mile Speedway, Milwaukee

2 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Hangtown National, Rancho Cordova, Calif. (Taped)

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Edmonton at Montreal

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Arizona at North Carolina

2 p.m.

ACCN — Mississippi St. at Wake Forest

SECN — Iowa at Texas

CYCLING

10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Vuelta a España, Stage 9 – 111 miles, Motril to Granada, Spain

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Final Round, Lübker Golf Course, Nimtofte, Denmark

7 a.m.

USA — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, Colo.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.

NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, Colo.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc, Boise, Idaho

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Ga.) vs. Baylor (Tenn.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, World Championship Game, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Boston OR Texas at Cleveland

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR San Francisco at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Baltimore

ESPN2 — Houston at Baltimore (StatCast)

NFL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Tennessee at New Orleans

4:30 p.m.

CBS — Preseason: Arizona at Denver

8 p.m.

NBC — Preseason: New England at Washington

Peacock — Preseason: New England at Washington

RODEO

2 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Austin, Texas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at St. Mirren

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at Napoli

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

CBSSN — NWSL: Kansas City at Washington

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NWSL: North Carolina at Seattle

SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Kilfoyl vs. Team Ocasio, Rosemont, Ill.

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Corrick vs. Team Lorenz, Rosemont, Ill.

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, Chorzów, Poland (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

Noon

CBS — Las Vegas at Chicago

4 p.m.

NBATV — Los Angeles at Dallas

_____

