Sports on TV for Aug. 19 – 25

Adv17 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Aug. 19 LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 1 p.m. ESPN —…

Adv17

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Aug. 19

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at San Diego

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leicester City

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying – First Round, New York

YOUTH BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Philadelphia at Atlanta

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying – First Round, New York

YOUTH BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Championship, Shelby, N.C.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Milwaukee at St. Louis

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying – Second Round, New York

WNBA BASKETBALL

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Las Vegas

Thursday, Aug. 22

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, First Round, Lübker Golf Course, Nimtofte, Denmark

USA — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, Colo.

7 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, First Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc, Boise, Idaho

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Atlanta OR Houston at Baltimore

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Preseason: Indianapolis at Cincinnati

8:20 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Chicago at Kansas City

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying – Third Round, New York

Friday, Aug. 23

AUTO RACING

9:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Second Round, Lübker Golf Course, Nimtofte, Denmark

USA — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, Colo.

7 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc, Boise, Idaho

10 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc Township, Mich. (Taped)

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Third Round, Lübker Golf Course, Nimtofte, Denmark

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Welterweights & Featherweights, Washington

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at Atlanta

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: San Francisco at Las Vegas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Mönchengladbach

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Chicago at Connecticut

9:30 p.m.

ION — Las Vegas at Minnesota

Saturday, Aug. 24

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

1 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: TBA

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

7 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Florida St. vs. Georgia Tech, Dublin

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — McNeese St. at Tarleton St.

4 p.m.

FS1 — Montana St. at New Mexico

7 p.m.

ESPN — N. Alabama at SE Missouri

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Florida A&Mvs. Norfolk St., Atlanta

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2024 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Leech Lake presented by SEVIIN, Walker, Minn.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Third Round, Lübker Golf Course, Nimtofte, Denmark

7 a.m.

USA — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

Noon

NBC — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, Colo.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.

NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, Colo.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc, Boise, Idaho

6 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Final Round, Lübker Golf Course, Nimtofte, Denmark

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

3 p.m.

FOX — The Travers Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho (Middlewights), Las Vegas

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Detroit

4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: L.A. Chargers at Dallas

7:30 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Cleveland at Seattle

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

CBS — Serie A: AC Milan at Parma

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa

6:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Seattle at Minnesota

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Portland at NJ/NY

4:30 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Angel City at San Diego

7:30 p.m.

ION — Chicago at Louisville

Sunday, Aug. 25

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Dutch, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

1 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Sprecher 150, Milwaukee Mile Speedway, Milwaukee

3:30 p.m.

USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The LiUNA! 175, Playoffs – Round of 10, Milwaukee Mile Speedway, Milwaukee

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Final Round, Lübker Golf Course, Nimtofte, Denmark

7 a.m.

USA — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, Colo.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.

NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, Colo.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc, Boise, Idaho

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Baltimore

ESPN2 — Houston at Baltimore (StatCast)

NFL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Tennessee at New Orleans

4:30 p.m.

CBS — Preseason: Arizona at Denver

8 p.m.

NBC — Preseason: New England at Washington

Peacock — Preseason: New England at Washington

RODEO

2 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series (Taped)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NWSL: North Carolina at OL Reign

SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

WNBA BASKETBALL

Noon

CBS — Las Vegas at Chicago

