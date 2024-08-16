Sports on TV for Aug. 19 – 25

Adv17
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Aug. 19
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at San Diego
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leicester City
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying – First Round, New York
YOUTH BASEBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.
_____
Tuesday, Aug. 20
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — Philadelphia at Atlanta
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying – First Round, New York
YOUTH BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Championship, Shelby, N.C.
_____
Wednesday, Aug. 21
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at St. Louis
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying – Second Round, New York
WNBA BASKETBALL
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Las Vegas
_____
Thursday, Aug. 22
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, First Round, Lübker Golf Course, Nimtofte, Denmark
USA — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, Colo.
7 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, First Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc, Boise, Idaho
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Atlanta OR Houston at Baltimore
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Preseason: Indianapolis at Cincinnati
8:20 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Chicago at Kansas City
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying – Third Round, New York
_____
Friday, Aug. 23
AUTO RACING
9:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
5 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
7:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
5:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Second Round, Lübker Golf Course, Nimtofte, Denmark
USA — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, Colo.
7 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc, Boise, Idaho
10 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc Township, Mich. (Taped)
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Third Round, Lübker Golf Course, Nimtofte, Denmark
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Welterweights & Featherweights, Washington
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at Atlanta
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: San Francisco at Las Vegas
RUGBY (MEN’S)
3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: TBA
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Mönchengladbach
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Chicago at Connecticut
9:30 p.m.
ION — Las Vegas at Minnesota
_____
Saturday, Aug. 24
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
1 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: TBA
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
7 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ESPN — Florida St. vs. Georgia Tech, Dublin
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — McNeese St. at Tarleton St.
4 p.m.
FS1 — Montana St. at New Mexico
7 p.m.
ESPN — N. Alabama at SE Missouri
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Florida A&Mvs. Norfolk St., Atlanta
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2024 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Leech Lake presented by SEVIIN, Walker, Minn.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Third Round, Lübker Golf Course, Nimtofte, Denmark
7 a.m.
USA — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
Noon
NBC — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, Colo.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.
NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, Colo.
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc, Boise, Idaho
6 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Final Round, Lübker Golf Course, Nimtofte, Denmark
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
3 p.m.
FOX — The Travers Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho (Middlewights), Las Vegas
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Detroit
4 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: L.A. Chargers at Dallas
7:30 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Cleveland at Seattle
RUGBY (MEN’S)
3:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: TBA
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
CBS — Serie A: AC Milan at Parma
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa
6:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Seattle at Minnesota
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Portland at NJ/NY
4:30 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Angel City at San Diego
7:30 p.m.
ION — Chicago at Louisville
_____
Sunday, Aug. 25
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Dutch, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
1 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Sprecher 150, Milwaukee Mile Speedway, Milwaukee
3:30 p.m.
USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The LiUNA! 175, Playoffs – Round of 10, Milwaukee Mile Speedway, Milwaukee
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Final Round, Lübker Golf Course, Nimtofte, Denmark
7 a.m.
USA — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, Colo.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.
NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, Colo.
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc, Boise, Idaho
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Baltimore
ESPN2 — Houston at Baltimore (StatCast)
NFL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Tennessee at New Orleans
4:30 p.m.
CBS — Preseason: Arizona at Denver
8 p.m.
NBC — Preseason: New England at Washington
Peacock — Preseason: New England at Washington
RODEO
2 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series (Taped)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — NWSL: North Carolina at OL Reign
SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Noon
CBS — Las Vegas at Chicago
_____
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.