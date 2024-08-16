Sports on TV for Aug. 17 – 18

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Aug. 17 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Aug. 17

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — Adelaide at Port Adelaide

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Western

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cabo Wabo 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Brainerd Challenge, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped)

6:30 p.m.

USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Christian Mbilli vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko (Super-Middlewights), Quebec City, Quebec

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Edmonton at Hamilton

CYCLING

10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Women’s Tour de France, Stage 7 – 103.3 miles, Champagnole to Le Grand-Bornand, France

Noon

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 1 – 7.4 miles, Lisboa to Oeiras, Portugal

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Humminbird Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Waddington, N.Y.

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Old White at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

3 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Amateur, Semifinals, Hazeltine National Golf Club and Chaska Town Course, Chaska, Minn.

NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped)

4 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, PGA National Oaks Prague, Prague (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

3 p.m.

FOX — The Alabama Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs. N.Y.

6 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

4 p.m.

CBSSN — National Championship: Arizona vs. Massachusetts, Henderson, Nev.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Denver at Utah

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Surrey, British Columbia, Canada vs. Guayama, Puerto Rico, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Sioux Falls, S.D. vs. Staten Island, N.Y., Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Brno, Czech Republic vs. Santa Cruz, Aruba, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Baseball World Series: Newtown, Pa. vs. Salem, N.H., Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 305 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Perth, Australia

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 305 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Perth, Australia

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Detroit OR Seattle at Pittsburgh

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Tampa Bay OR Toronto at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Milwaukee OR L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at L.A. Angels OR San Diego at Colorado (8:10 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Cincinnati at Chicago

4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Detroit at Kansas City

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Buffalo at Pittsburgh

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at Las Vegas

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

4:05 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Wests

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Luton Town at Portsmout

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Ipswich Town

10 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Queens Park at Sheffield

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Genoa

NBC — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham United

2:50 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers at Valour FC

3 p.m.

ABC — La Liga: Barcelona at Valenci

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Tigres UANL

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

CBS — Minnesota at Washington

4 p.m.

CBS — New York at Las Vegas

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Sunday, Aug. 18

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Arnhem, Netherlands

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Arnhem, Netherlands

Noon

USA — Pro Motocross Championship: The Budds Creek National, Mechanicsville, Md.

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped)

2 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Springfield ARCA 100, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, Ill.

2:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

3 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross Women: The MXGP, Arnhem, Netherlands

FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

CBS — Week 10: Celebrity Game, Boston

4 p.m.

CBS — Week 10: All-Star Game AND Championship: Bivouac vs. 3’s Company, Boston

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Winnipeg at B.C.

CYCLING

10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 2 – 120.5 miles, Cascias to Ourem, Portugal

Noon

CNBC — UCI: Women’s Tour de France, Final Stage – 93.1 miles, Le Grand-Bornand to Alpe D’Huez, France (Taped)

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Humminbird Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Waddington, N.Y.

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, PGA National Oaks Prague, Prague (Taped)

7 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Old White at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

2 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Amateur, Finals, Hazeltine National Golf Club and Chaska Town Course, Chaska, Minn.

NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped)

4 a.m. (Monday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, PGA National Oaks Prague, Prague (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

1 p.m.

ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Baltimore OR Kansas City at Cincinnati

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.) OR San Francisco at Oakland (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit, Williamsport, Pa.

ESPN2 — N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit, Williamsport, Pa. (KidsCast)

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — Preseason: New Orleans at San Francisco

NFLN — Preseason: Green Bay at Denver

RODEO

1 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped)

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

4:05 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Wests

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Brentford

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Hellas Verona

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Faraimo vs. Team Kilfoyl, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Semifinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP Semifinal, Cincinnati-WTA Doubles Final

WNBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Seattle at Indiana

6 p.m.

NBATV — Los Angeles at Las Vegas

