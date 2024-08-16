Sports on TV for Aug. 17 – 18

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Aug. 17
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — Adelaide at Port Adelaide
11 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Western
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cabo Wabo 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
6 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Brainerd Challenge, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped)
6:30 p.m.
USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
BOXING
10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Christian Mbilli vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko (Super-Middlewights), Quebec City, Quebec
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Edmonton at Hamilton
CYCLING
10 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: Women’s Tour de France, Stage 7 – 103.3 miles, Champagnole to Le Grand-Bornand, France
Noon
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 1 – 7.4 miles, Lisboa to Oeiras, Portugal
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Humminbird Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Waddington, N.Y.
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Old White at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
3 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Amateur, Semifinals, Hazeltine National Golf Club and Chaska Town Course, Chaska, Minn.
NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped)
4 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, PGA National Oaks Prague, Prague (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
3 p.m.
FOX — The Alabama Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs. N.Y.
6 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
4 p.m.
CBSSN — National Championship: Arizona vs. Massachusetts, Henderson, Nev.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: Denver at Utah
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Surrey, British Columbia, Canada vs. Guayama, Puerto Rico, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Sioux Falls, S.D. vs. Staten Island, N.Y., Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Brno, Czech Republic vs. Santa Cruz, Aruba, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Baseball World Series: Newtown, Pa. vs. Salem, N.H., Williamsport, Pa.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 305 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Perth, Australia
8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 305 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Perth, Australia
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Detroit OR Seattle at Pittsburgh
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Tampa Bay OR Toronto at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Milwaukee OR L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at L.A. Angels OR San Diego at Colorado (8:10 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Cincinnati at Chicago
4 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Detroit at Kansas City
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Buffalo at Pittsburgh
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at Las Vegas
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
4:05 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Wests
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Luton Town at Portsmout
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Ipswich Town
10 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Queens Park at Sheffield
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Genoa
NBC — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham United
2:50 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers at Valour FC
3 p.m.
ABC — La Liga: Barcelona at Valenci
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Tigres UANL
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
CBS — Minnesota at Washington
4 p.m.
CBS — New York at Las Vegas
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Aug. 18
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Arnhem, Netherlands
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Arnhem, Netherlands
Noon
USA — Pro Motocross Championship: The Budds Creek National, Mechanicsville, Md.
1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped)
2 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Springfield ARCA 100, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, Ill.
2:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
3 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross Women: The MXGP, Arnhem, Netherlands
FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
CBS — Week 10: Celebrity Game, Boston
4 p.m.
CBS — Week 10: All-Star Game AND Championship: Bivouac vs. 3’s Company, Boston
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Winnipeg at B.C.
CYCLING
10 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 2 – 120.5 miles, Cascias to Ourem, Portugal
Noon
CNBC — UCI: Women’s Tour de France, Final Stage – 93.1 miles, Le Grand-Bornand to Alpe D’Huez, France (Taped)
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Humminbird Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Waddington, N.Y.
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, PGA National Oaks Prague, Prague (Taped)
7 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Old White at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
2 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Amateur, Finals, Hazeltine National Golf Club and Chaska Town Course, Chaska, Minn.
NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped)
4 a.m. (Monday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, PGA National Oaks Prague, Prague (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
1 p.m.
ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
2 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Baltimore OR Kansas City at Cincinnati
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.) OR San Francisco at Oakland (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit, Williamsport, Pa.
ESPN2 — N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit, Williamsport, Pa. (KidsCast)
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — Preseason: New Orleans at San Francisco
NFLN — Preseason: Green Bay at Denver
RODEO
1 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped)
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
4:05 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Wests
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Brentford
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Hellas Verona
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Faraimo vs. Team Kilfoyl, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Semifinals
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP Semifinal, Cincinnati-WTA Doubles Final
WNBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Seattle at Indiana
6 p.m.
NBATV — Los Angeles at Las Vegas
