Sports on TV for Aug. 12 – 18

Adv10
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Aug. 12
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
_____
Tuesday, Aug. 13
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
TBS — L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee
_____
Wednesday, Aug. 14
GOLF
6 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Amateur, Round of 64, Hazeltine National Golf Club and Chaska Town Course, Chaska, Minn.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
_____
Thursday, Aug. 15
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round, PGA National Oaks Prague, Prague
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Amateur, Round of 32, Hazeltine National Golf Club and Chaska Town Course, Chaska, Minn.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Texas
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Philadelphia at New England
WNBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Los Angeles
_____
Friday, Aug. 16
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Henry Ford Health 200, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
8 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Second Round, PGA National Oaks Prague, Prague
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals, Hazeltine National Golf Club and Chaska Town Course, Chaska, Minn.
9 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
ESPN — PFL Main Card Playoffs:
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Fulham at Manchester United
SOFTBALL
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
_____
Saturday, Aug. 17
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cabo Wabo 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
6:30 p.m.
USA — NTT IndyCar Series: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.
6 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.
BOXING
10 p.m.
ESPN — Christian Mbilli vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko (Super-Middlewights), Quebec City, Quebec
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, PGA National Oaks Prague, Prague
9 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
3 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Amateur, Semifinals, Hazeltine National Golf Club and Chaska Town Course, Chaska, Minn.
NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
3 p.m.
FOX — The Alabama Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs. N.Y.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: Denver at Utah
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 305 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Perth, Australia
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Milwaukee OR L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Cincinnati at Chicago
4 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Detroit at Kansas City
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Buffalo at Pittsburgh
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Ipswich Town
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham United
3 p.m.
ABC — Spanish Primera Division: TBA
WNBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
CBS — Minnesota at Washington
4 p.m.
CBS — New York at Las Vegas
_____
Sunday, Aug. 18
AUTO RACING
Noon
USA — Pro Motocross Championship: Mechanicsville, Md.
2:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
3 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
CBS — Week 10: TBA, Boston
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, PGA National Oaks Prague, Prague
8 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
2 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Amateur, Finals, Hazeltine National Golf Club and Chaska Town Course, Chaska, Minn.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped)
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
1 p.m.
ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
2 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit, Williamsport, Pa.
ESPN2 — N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit, Williamsport, Pa. (StatCast)
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — Preseason: New Orleans at San Francisco
NFLN — Preseason: Green Bay at Denver
RODEO
1 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Brentford
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
WNBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Seattle at Indiana
_____
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.