Sports on TV for Aug. 12 – 18

Adv10 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Aug. 12 MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m. ESPN — TBA…

Adv10

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Aug. 12

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

_____

Tuesday, Aug. 13

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

TBS — L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee

_____

Wednesday, Aug. 14

GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Amateur, Round of 64, Hazeltine National Golf Club and Chaska Town Course, Chaska, Minn.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

_____

Thursday, Aug. 15

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round, PGA National Oaks Prague, Prague

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Amateur, Round of 32, Hazeltine National Golf Club and Chaska Town Course, Chaska, Minn.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Texas

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Philadelphia at New England

WNBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Los Angeles

_____

Friday, Aug. 16

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Henry Ford Health 200, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Second Round, PGA National Oaks Prague, Prague

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals, Hazeltine National Golf Club and Chaska Town Course, Chaska, Minn.

9 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Main Card Playoffs:

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Fulham at Manchester United

SOFTBALL

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

_____

Saturday, Aug. 17

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cabo Wabo 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

6:30 p.m.

USA — NTT IndyCar Series: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Christian Mbilli vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko (Super-Middlewights), Quebec City, Quebec

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, PGA National Oaks Prague, Prague

9 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

3 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Amateur, Semifinals, Hazeltine National Golf Club and Chaska Town Course, Chaska, Minn.

NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

3 p.m.

FOX — The Alabama Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs. N.Y.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Denver at Utah

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 305 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Perth, Australia

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Milwaukee OR L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Cincinnati at Chicago

4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Detroit at Kansas City

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Buffalo at Pittsburgh

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Ipswich Town

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham United

3 p.m.

ABC — Spanish Primera Division: TBA

WNBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

CBS — Minnesota at Washington

4 p.m.

CBS — New York at Las Vegas

_____

Sunday, Aug. 18

AUTO RACING

Noon

USA — Pro Motocross Championship: Mechanicsville, Md.

2:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

3 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

CBS — Week 10: TBA, Boston

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, PGA National Oaks Prague, Prague

8 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

2 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Amateur, Finals, Hazeltine National Golf Club and Chaska Town Course, Chaska, Minn.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped)

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

1 p.m.

ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit, Williamsport, Pa.

ESPN2 — N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit, Williamsport, Pa. (StatCast)

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — Preseason: New Orleans at San Francisco

NFLN — Preseason: Green Bay at Denver

RODEO

1 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Brentford

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

WNBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Seattle at Indiana

_____

