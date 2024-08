NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 3 3 (46½) Baltimore Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG…

NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 3 3 (46½) Baltimore

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 1½ 2½ (48½) Green Bay

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Houston 1½ 1½ (48½) at INDIANAPOLIS at BUFFALO 7 6½ (48½) Arizona at ATLANTA 2½ 3 (41½) Pittsburgh at MIAMI 3½ 3½ (49½) Jacksonville at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 4 (40½) Carolina at CINCINNATI 9 9½ (42½) New England Minnesota 1½ 1½ (41½) at NY GIANTS at CHICAGO 4½ 4½ (43½) Tennessee at SEATTLE 4½ 5½ (41½) Denver at LA CHARGERS 3½ 3½ (42½) Las Vegas at TAMPA BAY 3½ 3 (41½) Washington at CLEVELAND 1½ 2½ (42½) Dallas at DETROIT 3½ 3½ (51½) LA Rams

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at SAN FRANCISCO 5½ 4½ (44½) NY Jets

College Football

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at RUTGERS 34½ 36½ (49½) Howard at UCF 33½ 41½ (63½) New Hampshire at BUFFALO 6½ 6½ (50½) Lafayette at WAKE FOREST 37½ 34½ (51½) NC A&T at NC STATE 33½ 33½ (60½) Western Carolina at BOWLING GREEN 17½ 16½ (54½) Fordham at UL MONROE 7½ 7½ (49½) Jackson State at TOLEDO 29½ 28½ (53½) Duquesne at ARKANSAS 52½ 48½ (57½) UAPB at UAB 25½ 26½ (55½) Alcorn State at JACKSONVILLE STATE 3½ 2½ (56½) Coastal Carolina at TULANE 26½ 25½ (53½) SE Louisiana at MISSOURI 47½ 46½ (57½) Murray State North Carolina 2½ 1½ (50½) at MINNESOTA at COLORADO 8½ 9½ (58½) North Dakota State at KANSAS 43½ 44½ (58½) Lindenwood at ILLINOIS 30½ 27½ (45½) Eastern Illinois at UTAH 37½ 37½ (52½) Southern Utah at SAN JOSE STATE 7½ 3½ (59½) Sacramento State

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA 42½ 43½ (59½) Temple at MICHIGAN STATE 11½ 13½ (47½) Florida Atlantic at DUKE 24½ 23½ (49½) Elon at WISCONSIN 24½ 24½ (56½) Western Michigan TCU 8½ 9½ (60½) at STANFORD

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PITTSBURGH 23½ 24½ (54½) Kent State Penn State 10½ 8½ (51½) at WEST VIRGINIA at GEORGIA 12½ 13½ (49½) Clemson Virginia Tech 13½ 13½ (50½) at VANDERBILT at LOUISVILLE 29½ 34½ (55½) Austin Peay at IOWA 26½ 23½ (41½) Illinois State at MARYLAND 20½ 20½ (45½) UConn at PURDUE 36½ 33½ (48½) Indiana State at TENNESSEE 41½ 38½ (56½) Chattanooga at OKLAHOMA STATE 9½ 9½ (54½) South Dakota State at CINCINNATI 32½ 31½ (54½) Towson at WASHINGTON STATE 31½ 28½ (61½) Portland State Miami (FL) 2½ 2½ (54½) at FLORIDA at UTSA 22½ 24½ (49½) Kennesaw State at NEBRASKA 27½ 27½ (48½) UTEP at UMASS 1½ 1½ (49½) Eastern Michigan at OHIO STATE 49½ 50½ (57½) Akron at NORTHWESTERN 3½ 2½ (43½) Miami (OH) at SYRACUSE 15½ 17½ (47½) Ohio at IOWA STATE 27½ 27½ (51½) North Dakota at INDIANA 19½ 21½ (50½) Florida International at TEXAS 35½ 33½ (59½) Colorado State Boise State 10½ 12½ (57½) at GEORGIA SOUTHERN at SOUTH CAROLINA 20½ 20½ (52½) Old Dominion at SOUTH ALABAMA 7½ 5½ (65½) North Texas at CAL 23½ 20½ (53½) UC Davis at VIRGINIA 21½ 19½ (52½) Richmond at MISSISSIPPI STATE 29½ 26½ (60½) Eastern Kentucky at LIBERTY 37½ 36½ (55½) Campbell at OREGON STATE 36½ 27½ (52½) Idaho State at SOUTH FLORIDA 40½ 40½ (60½) Bethune-Cookman at TROY 14½ 9½ (45½) Nevada at ALABAMA 30½ 30½ (59½) Western Kentucky at MEMPHIS 38½ 38½ (61½) North Alabama at OLE MISS 42½ 42½ (60½) Furman at BAYLOR 26½ 26½ (55½) Tarleton State at RICE 12½ 10½ (49½) Sam Houston at KANSAS STATE 37½ 37½ (56½) UT Martin at ARKANSAS STATE 13½ 10½ (55½) Central Arkansas at HOUSTON 3½ 1½ (54½) UNLV UCLA 13½ 13½ (55½) at HAWAII at MICHIGAN 20½ 21½ (46½) Fresno State at TEXAS TECH 32½ 32½ (56½) Abilene Christian at OREGON 43½ 44½ (62½) Idaho at AUBURN 49½ 46½ (56½) Alabama A&M at TEXAS A&M 1½ 2½ (46½) Notre Dame at KENTUCKY 26 27½ (50½) Southern Miss at TEXAS STATE 35½ 32½ (61½) Lamar at SAN DIEGO STATE 34½ 34½ (57½) Texas A&M-Commerce at GEORGIA TECH 20½ 21½ (56½) Georgia State at BYU 19½ 14½ (48½) Southern Illinois at LOUISIANA 32½ 32½ (58½) Grambling James Madison 8½ 6½ (50½) at CHARLOTTE at SMU 44½ 44½ (56½) Houston Christian at NEW MEXICO STATE 8½ 8½ (52½) Southeast Missouri State at ARIZONA STATE 7½ 6½ (47½) Wyoming at ARIZONA 30½ 31½ (54½) New Mexico at WASHINGTON 28 27½ (52½) Weber State

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LSU 6 4½ (63½) at USC

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at FLORIDA STATE 21½ 17½ (50½) Boston College

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Kansas City -120 at CLEVELAND +102 at BOSTON -158 Toronto +134 Kansas City -116 at CLEVELAND -102 at BOSTON -158 Toronto +134 Detroit -152 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +128 Tampa Bay -120 at SEATTLE +102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago Cubs OFF at PITTSBURGH OFF San Diego -110 at ST. LOUIS -106 Miami OFF at COLORADO OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -164 Houston +138 N.Y Yankees -184 at WASHINGTON +154 Atlanta OFF at MINNESOTA OFF

