NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Tennessee 3½ 4½ (36½) at NEW ORLEANS at DENVER 2½ 3 (33½) Arizona…
NFL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Tennessee
|3½
|4½
|(36½)
|at NEW ORLEANS
|at DENVER
|2½
|3
|(33½)
|Arizona
|New England
|2½
|6½
|(34½)
|at WASHINGTON
College Football
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at HAWAII
|28½
|39½
|(53½)
|Delaware State
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-162
|LA Angels
|+136
|Texas
|-126
|at CLEVELAND
|+108
|Detroit
|-136
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+116
|Houston
|-112
|at BALTIMORE
|-104
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-190
|Washington
|+160
|Cincinnati
|-116
|at PITTSBURGH
|-102
|Chicago Cubs
|-172
|at MIAMI
|+144
|at SAN DIEGO
|-144
|N.Y Mets
|+122
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-275
|Colorado
|+225
|at BOSTON
|-144
|Arizona
|+122
|at KANSAS CITY
|-136
|Philadelphia
|+116
|at MINNESOTA
|-132
|St. Louis
|+112
|Milwaukee
|-120
|at OAKLAND
|+102
|at LA DODGERS
|-225
|Tampa Bay
|+188
|at SEATTLE
|-142
|San Francisco
|+120
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports
