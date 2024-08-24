NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Tennessee 3½ 4½ (36½) at NEW ORLEANS at DENVER 2½ 3 (33½) Arizona…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Tennessee 3½ 4½ (36½) at NEW ORLEANS at DENVER 2½ 3 (33½) Arizona New England 2½ 6½ (34½) at WASHINGTON

College Football

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at HAWAII 28½ 39½ (53½) Delaware State

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -162 LA Angels +136 Texas -126 at CLEVELAND +108 Detroit -136 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +116 Houston -112 at BALTIMORE -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -190 Washington +160 Cincinnati -116 at PITTSBURGH -102 Chicago Cubs -172 at MIAMI +144 at SAN DIEGO -144 N.Y Mets +122

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -275 Colorado +225 at BOSTON -144 Arizona +122 at KANSAS CITY -136 Philadelphia +116 at MINNESOTA -132 St. Louis +112 Milwaukee -120 at OAKLAND +102 at LA DODGERS -225 Tampa Bay +188 at SEATTLE -142 San Francisco +120

