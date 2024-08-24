Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 24, 2024, 11:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Tennessee (36½) at NEW ORLEANS
at DENVER 3 (33½) Arizona
New England (34½) at WASHINGTON

College Football

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at HAWAII 28½ 39½ (53½) Delaware State

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -162 LA Angels +136
Texas -126 at CLEVELAND +108
Detroit -136 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +116
Houston -112 at BALTIMORE -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -190 Washington +160
Cincinnati -116 at PITTSBURGH -102
Chicago Cubs -172 at MIAMI +144
at SAN DIEGO -144 N.Y Mets +122

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -275 Colorado +225
at BOSTON -144 Arizona +122
at KANSAS CITY -136 Philadelphia +116
at MINNESOTA -132 St. Louis +112
Milwaukee -120 at OAKLAND +102
at LA DODGERS -225 Tampa Bay +188
at SEATTLE -142 San Francisco +120

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up