Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 22, 2024, 11:56 PM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Houston -118 at BALTIMORE +100
at TORONTO -190 LA Angels +160
at CLEVELAND -134 Texas +114
Detroit -166 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +140

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati -112 at PITTSBURGH -104
Chicago Cubs -120 at MIAMI +102
at ATLANTA -275 Washington +225
at SAN DIEGO -134 N.Y Mets +114

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -275 Colorado +225
at BOSTON -134 Arizona +114
at KANSAS CITY -132 Philadelphia +112
at MINNESOTA -136 St. Louis +116
Milwaukee -122 at OAKLAND +104
at LA DODGERS -188 Tampa Bay +158
at SEATTLE -152 San Francisco +128

