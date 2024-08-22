MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -118 at BALTIMORE +100 at TORONTO -190 LA Angels +160 at…

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -118 at BALTIMORE +100 at TORONTO -190 LA Angels +160 at CLEVELAND -134 Texas +114 Detroit -166 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +140

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cincinnati -112 at PITTSBURGH -104 Chicago Cubs -120 at MIAMI +102 at ATLANTA -275 Washington +225 at SAN DIEGO -134 N.Y Mets +114

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -275 Colorado +225 at BOSTON -134 Arizona +114 at KANSAS CITY -132 Philadelphia +112 at MINNESOTA -136 St. Louis +116 Milwaukee -122 at OAKLAND +104 at LA DODGERS -188 Tampa Bay +158 at SEATTLE -152 San Francisco +128

