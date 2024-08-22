MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -118 at BALTIMORE +100 at TORONTO -190 LA Angels +160 at…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Houston
|-118
|at BALTIMORE
|+100
|at TORONTO
|-190
|LA Angels
|+160
|at CLEVELAND
|-134
|Texas
|+114
|Detroit
|-166
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+140
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|-112
|at PITTSBURGH
|-104
|Chicago Cubs
|-120
|at MIAMI
|+102
|at ATLANTA
|-275
|Washington
|+225
|at SAN DIEGO
|-134
|N.Y Mets
|+114
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-275
|Colorado
|+225
|at BOSTON
|-134
|Arizona
|+114
|at KANSAS CITY
|-132
|Philadelphia
|+112
|at MINNESOTA
|-136
|St. Louis
|+116
|Milwaukee
|-122
|at OAKLAND
|+104
|at LA DODGERS
|-188
|Tampa Bay
|+158
|at SEATTLE
|-152
|San Francisco
|+128
