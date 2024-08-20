MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -112 at HOUSTON -104 at N.Y YANKEES -162 Cleveland +136 at…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -112 at HOUSTON -104 at N.Y YANKEES -162 Cleveland +136 at KANSAS CITY -178 LA Angels +150 Tampa Bay -136 at OAKLAND +116

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -172 at MIAMI +144 at WASHINGTON -162 Colorado +136 Philadelphia -118 at ATLANTA +100 Milwaukee -118 at ST. LOUIS +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y METS -132 Baltimore +112 at TEXAS -162 Pittsburgh +136 at SAN FRANCISCO -230 Chicago White Sox +190 Minnesota -120 at SAN DIEGO +102 Cincinnati -118 at TORONTO +100 at CHICAGO CUBS -162 Detroit +136 at LA DODGERS -178 Seattle +150

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.