MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -112 at HOUSTON -104 at N.Y YANKEES -162 Cleveland +136 at…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-112
|at HOUSTON
|-104
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-162
|Cleveland
|+136
|at KANSAS CITY
|-178
|LA Angels
|+150
|Tampa Bay
|-136
|at OAKLAND
|+116
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-172
|at MIAMI
|+144
|at WASHINGTON
|-162
|Colorado
|+136
|Philadelphia
|-118
|at ATLANTA
|+100
|Milwaukee
|-118
|at ST. LOUIS
|+100
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|-132
|Baltimore
|+112
|at TEXAS
|-162
|Pittsburgh
|+136
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-230
|Chicago White Sox
|+190
|Minnesota
|-120
|at SAN DIEGO
|+102
|Cincinnati
|-118
|at TORONTO
|+100
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-162
|Detroit
|+136
|at LA DODGERS
|-178
|Seattle
|+150
