Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 20, 2024, 11:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -112 at HOUSTON -104
at N.Y YANKEES -162 Cleveland +136
at KANSAS CITY -178 LA Angels +150
Tampa Bay -136 at OAKLAND +116

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -172 at MIAMI +144
at WASHINGTON -162 Colorado +136
Philadelphia -118 at ATLANTA +100
Milwaukee -118 at ST. LOUIS +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y METS -132 Baltimore +112
at TEXAS -162 Pittsburgh +136
at SAN FRANCISCO -230 Chicago White Sox +190
Minnesota -120 at SAN DIEGO +102
Cincinnati -118 at TORONTO +100
at CHICAGO CUBS -162 Detroit +136
at LA DODGERS -178 Seattle +150

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up