MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -162 Cleveland +136 at HOUSTON -132 Boston +112 at KANSAS CITY -196 LA Angels +164 Tampa Bay -124 at OAKLAND +106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -154 at MIAMI +130 at WASHINGTON -148 Colorado +126 Philadelphia -126 at ATLANTA +108 at ST. LOUIS -134 Milwaukee +114

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -144 Cincinnati +122 at N.Y METS -120 Baltimore +102 at TEXAS -146 Pittsburgh +124 at CHICAGO CUBS -158 Detroit +134 Minnesota -116 at SAN DIEGO -102 at SAN FRANCISCO -250 Chicago White Sox +205 at LA DODGERS -142 Seattle +120

