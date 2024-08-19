Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 19, 2024, 11:56 PM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -162 Cleveland +136
at HOUSTON -132 Boston +112
at KANSAS CITY -196 LA Angels +164
Tampa Bay -124 at OAKLAND +106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -154 at MIAMI +130
at WASHINGTON -148 Colorado +126
Philadelphia -126 at ATLANTA +108
at ST. LOUIS -134 Milwaukee +114

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -144 Cincinnati +122
at N.Y METS -120 Baltimore +102
at TEXAS -146 Pittsburgh +124
at CHICAGO CUBS -158 Detroit +134
Minnesota -116 at SAN DIEGO -102
at SAN FRANCISCO -250 Chicago White Sox +205
at LA DODGERS -142 Seattle +120

