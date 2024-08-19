MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -162 Cleveland +136 at HOUSTON -132 Boston +112 at…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-162
|Cleveland
|+136
|at HOUSTON
|-132
|Boston
|+112
|at KANSAS CITY
|-196
|LA Angels
|+164
|Tampa Bay
|-124
|at OAKLAND
|+106
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-154
|at MIAMI
|+130
|at WASHINGTON
|-148
|Colorado
|+126
|Philadelphia
|-126
|at ATLANTA
|+108
|at ST. LOUIS
|-134
|Milwaukee
|+114
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-144
|Cincinnati
|+122
|at N.Y METS
|-120
|Baltimore
|+102
|at TEXAS
|-146
|Pittsburgh
|+124
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-158
|Detroit
|+134
|Minnesota
|-116
|at SAN DIEGO
|-102
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-250
|Chicago White Sox
|+205
|at LA DODGERS
|-142
|Seattle
|+120
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.