MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -124 at HOUSTON +106 at KANSAS CITY -205 LA Angels +172…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-124
|at HOUSTON
|+106
|at KANSAS CITY
|-205
|LA Angels
|+172
|Tampa Bay
|-136
|at OAKLAND
|+116
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-205
|at MIAMI
|+172
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-168
|Cincinnati
|+142
|at N.Y METS
|-132
|Baltimore
|+112
|at TEXAS
|-126
|Pittsburgh
|+108
|at SAN DIEGO
|-152
|Minnesota
|+128
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-220
|Chicago White Sox
|+184
|at LA DODGERS
|-146
|Seattle
|+124
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.