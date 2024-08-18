Live Radio
The Associated Press

August 18, 2024, 11:56 PM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -124 at HOUSTON +106
at KANSAS CITY -205 LA Angels +172
Tampa Bay -136 at OAKLAND +116

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -205 at MIAMI +172

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -168 Cincinnati +142
at N.Y METS -132 Baltimore +112
at TEXAS -126 Pittsburgh +108
at SAN DIEGO -152 Minnesota +128
at SAN FRANCISCO -220 Chicago White Sox +184
at LA DODGERS -146 Seattle +124

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

