MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -124 at HOUSTON +106 at KANSAS CITY -205 LA Angels +172…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -124 at HOUSTON +106 at KANSAS CITY -205 LA Angels +172 Tampa Bay -136 at OAKLAND +116

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -205 at MIAMI +172

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -168 Cincinnati +142 at N.Y METS -132 Baltimore +112 at TEXAS -126 Pittsburgh +108 at SAN DIEGO -152 Minnesota +128 at SAN FRANCISCO -220 Chicago White Sox +184 at LA DODGERS -146 Seattle +124

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.