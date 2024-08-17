Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 17, 2024, 11:56 PM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -142 Boston +120
at HOUSTON -405 Chicago White Sox +320
Minnesota -122 at TEXAS +104
at DETROIT -120 N.Y Yankees +102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y METS -198 Miami +166
at PHILADELPHIA -172 Washington +144
LA Dodgers -122 at ST. LOUIS +104
San Diego -210 at COLORADO +176

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle -152 at PITTSBURGH +128
Arizona -124 at TAMPA BAY +106
Kansas City OFF at CINCINNATI OFF
Cleveland -122 at MILWAUKEE +104
at CHICAGO CUBS -178 Toronto +150
Atlanta -240 at LA ANGELS +194
San Francisco -178 at OAKLAND +150

