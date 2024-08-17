MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -142 Boston +120 at HOUSTON -405 Chicago White Sox +320…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -142 Boston +120 at HOUSTON -405 Chicago White Sox +320 Minnesota -122 at TEXAS +104 at DETROIT -120 N.Y Yankees +102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y METS -198 Miami +166 at PHILADELPHIA -172 Washington +144 LA Dodgers -122 at ST. LOUIS +104 San Diego -210 at COLORADO +176

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -152 at PITTSBURGH +128 Arizona -124 at TAMPA BAY +106 Kansas City OFF at CINCINNATI OFF Cleveland -122 at MILWAUKEE +104 at CHICAGO CUBS -178 Toronto +150 Atlanta -240 at LA ANGELS +194 San Francisco -178 at OAKLAND +150

