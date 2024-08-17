MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -142 Boston +120 at HOUSTON -405 Chicago White Sox +320…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-142
|Boston
|+120
|at HOUSTON
|-405
|Chicago White Sox
|+320
|Minnesota
|-122
|at TEXAS
|+104
|at DETROIT
|-120
|N.Y Yankees
|+102
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|-198
|Miami
|+166
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-172
|Washington
|+144
|LA Dodgers
|-122
|at ST. LOUIS
|+104
|San Diego
|-210
|at COLORADO
|+176
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|-152
|at PITTSBURGH
|+128
|Arizona
|-124
|at TAMPA BAY
|+106
|Kansas City
|OFF
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|Cleveland
|-122
|at MILWAUKEE
|+104
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-178
|Toronto
|+150
|Atlanta
|-240
|at LA ANGELS
|+194
|San Francisco
|-178
|at OAKLAND
|+150
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.