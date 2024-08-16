MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -194 at DETROIT +162 at BALTIMORE -124 Boston +106 at…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-194
|at DETROIT
|+162
|at BALTIMORE
|-124
|Boston
|+106
|at TEXAS
|-120
|Minnesota
|+102
|at HOUSTON
|-390
|Chicago White Sox
|+310
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|-198
|Miami
|+166
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-215
|Washington
|+180
|LA Dodgers
|-134
|at ST. LOUIS
|+114
|San Diego
|-215
|at COLORADO
|+180
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|-164
|at PITTSBURGH
|+138
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-162
|Toronto
|+136
|Arizona
|-118
|at TAMPA BAY
|+100
|at CINCINNATI
|-126
|Kansas City
|+108
|San Francisco
|-142
|at OAKLAND
|+120
|Cleveland
|-110
|at MILWAUKEE
|-106
|Atlanta
|-225
|at LA ANGELS
|+188
