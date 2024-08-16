MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -194 at DETROIT +162 at BALTIMORE -124 Boston +106 at…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -194 at DETROIT +162 at BALTIMORE -124 Boston +106 at TEXAS -120 Minnesota +102 at HOUSTON -390 Chicago White Sox +310

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y METS -198 Miami +166 at PHILADELPHIA -215 Washington +180 LA Dodgers -134 at ST. LOUIS +114 San Diego -215 at COLORADO +180

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -164 at PITTSBURGH +138 at CHICAGO CUBS -162 Toronto +136 Arizona -118 at TAMPA BAY +100 at CINCINNATI -126 Kansas City +108 San Francisco -142 at OAKLAND +120 Cleveland -110 at MILWAUKEE -106 Atlanta -225 at LA ANGELS +188

