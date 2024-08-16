Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 16, 2024, 11:56 PM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -194 at DETROIT +162
at BALTIMORE -124 Boston +106
at TEXAS -120 Minnesota +102
at HOUSTON -390 Chicago White Sox +310

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y METS -198 Miami +166
at PHILADELPHIA -215 Washington +180
LA Dodgers -134 at ST. LOUIS +114
San Diego -215 at COLORADO +180

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle -164 at PITTSBURGH +138
at CHICAGO CUBS -162 Toronto +136
Arizona -118 at TAMPA BAY +100
at CINCINNATI -126 Kansas City +108
San Francisco -142 at OAKLAND +120
Cleveland -110 at MILWAUKEE -106
Atlanta -225 at LA ANGELS +188

