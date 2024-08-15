Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 15, 2024, 11:56 PM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -190 at DETROIT +160
at BALTIMORE -215 Boston +180
Minnesota -118 at TEXAS +100
at HOUSTON -190 Chicago White Sox +160

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -270 Washington +220
at N.Y METS -225 Miami +188
LA Dodgers -134 at ST. LOUIS +114
San Diego -180 at COLORADO +152

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -112 at CHICAGO CUBS -104
at PITTSBURGH -126 Seattle +108
at CINCINNATI -142 Kansas City +120
Arizona OFF at TAMPA BAY OFF
Cleveland -112 at MILWAUKEE -104
Atlanta -144 at LA ANGELS +122

