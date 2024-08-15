MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -190 at DETROIT +160 at BALTIMORE -215 Boston +180 Minnesota…

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -190 at DETROIT +160 at BALTIMORE -215 Boston +180 Minnesota -118 at TEXAS +100 at HOUSTON -190 Chicago White Sox +160

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -270 Washington +220 at N.Y METS -225 Miami +188 LA Dodgers -134 at ST. LOUIS +114 San Diego -180 at COLORADO +152

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -112 at CHICAGO CUBS -104 at PITTSBURGH -126 Seattle +108 at CINCINNATI -142 Kansas City +120 Arizona OFF at TAMPA BAY OFF Cleveland -112 at MILWAUKEE -104 Atlanta -144 at LA ANGELS +122

