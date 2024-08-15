MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -190 at DETROIT +160 at BALTIMORE -215 Boston +180 Minnesota…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-190
|at DETROIT
|+160
|at BALTIMORE
|-215
|Boston
|+180
|Minnesota
|-118
|at TEXAS
|+100
|at HOUSTON
|-190
|Chicago White Sox
|+160
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-270
|Washington
|+220
|at N.Y METS
|-225
|Miami
|+188
|LA Dodgers
|-134
|at ST. LOUIS
|+114
|San Diego
|-180
|at COLORADO
|+152
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-112
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-104
|at PITTSBURGH
|-126
|Seattle
|+108
|at CINCINNATI
|-142
|Kansas City
|+120
|Arizona
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Cleveland
|-112
|at MILWAUKEE
|-104
|Atlanta
|-144
|at LA ANGELS
|+122
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports
