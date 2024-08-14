MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -154 at DETROIT +130 at BALTIMORE -148 Boston +126 Minnesota -134…
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|-154
|at DETROIT
|+130
|at BALTIMORE
|-148
|Boston
|+126
|Minnesota
|-134
|at TEXAS
|+114
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-144
|at MILWAUKEE
|+122
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-132
|Atlanta
|+112
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-260
|Washington
|+215
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|-168
|Oakland
|+142
