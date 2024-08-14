Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 14, 2024, 11:56 PM

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle -154 at DETROIT +130
at BALTIMORE -148 Boston +126
Minnesota -134 at TEXAS +114

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -144 at MILWAUKEE +122
at SAN FRANCISCO -132 Atlanta +112
at PHILADELPHIA -260 Washington +215

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y METS -168 Oakland +142

