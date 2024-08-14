MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -154 at DETROIT +130 at BALTIMORE -148 Boston +126 Minnesota -134…

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -154 at DETROIT +130 at BALTIMORE -148 Boston +126 Minnesota -134 at TEXAS +114

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -144 at MILWAUKEE +122 at SAN FRANCISCO -132 Atlanta +112 at PHILADELPHIA -260 Washington +215

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y METS -168 Oakland +142

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

