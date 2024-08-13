Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 13, 2024, 11:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Kansas City OFF at MINNESOTA OFF
at BOSTON -168 Texas +142
Seattle -142 at DETROIT +120
Houston -126 at TAMPA BAY +108
N.Y Yankees -270 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +220
Toronto OFF at LA ANGELS OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ARIZONA -200 Colorado +168
at SAN DIEGO -250 Pittsburgh +205
St. Louis -116 at CINCINNATI -102
at PHILADELPHIA -205 Miami +172
LA Dodgers -132 at MILWAUKEE +112
Atlanta -122 at SAN FRANCISCO +104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -172 Washington +144
at CLEVELAND -126 Chicago Cubs +108
at N.Y METS -174 Oakland +146

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up