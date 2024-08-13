MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Kansas City OFF at MINNESOTA OFF at BOSTON -168 Texas +142 Seattle…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Kansas City
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|-168
|Texas
|+142
|Seattle
|-142
|at DETROIT
|+120
|Houston
|-126
|at TAMPA BAY
|+108
|N.Y Yankees
|-270
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+220
|Toronto
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ARIZONA
|-200
|Colorado
|+168
|at SAN DIEGO
|-250
|Pittsburgh
|+205
|St. Louis
|-116
|at CINCINNATI
|-102
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-205
|Miami
|+172
|LA Dodgers
|-132
|at MILWAUKEE
|+112
|Atlanta
|-122
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+104
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-172
|Washington
|+144
|at CLEVELAND
|-126
|Chicago Cubs
|+108
|at N.Y METS
|-174
|Oakland
|+146
