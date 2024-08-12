MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle OFF at DETROIT OFF Houston -138 at TAMPA BAY +118 at…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle OFF at DETROIT OFF Houston -138 at TAMPA BAY +118 at BOSTON -134 Texas +114 Kansas City -112 at MINNESOTA -104 N.Y Yankees -295 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +240 Toronto -154 at LA ANGELS +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -172 Miami +144 St. Louis -124 at CINCINNATI +106 LA Dodgers -126 at MILWAUKEE +108 at ARIZONA -240 Colorado +198 at SAN DIEGO -196 Pittsburgh +164 Atlanta -118 at SAN FRANCISCO +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -162 Washington +136 Chicago Cubs -122 at CLEVELAND +104 at N.Y METS -166 Oakland +140

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.