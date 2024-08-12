MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle OFF at DETROIT OFF Houston -138 at TAMPA BAY +118 at…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|OFF
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Houston
|-138
|at TAMPA BAY
|+118
|at BOSTON
|-134
|Texas
|+114
|Kansas City
|-112
|at MINNESOTA
|-104
|N.Y Yankees
|-295
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+240
|Toronto
|-154
|at LA ANGELS
|+130
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-172
|Miami
|+144
|St. Louis
|-124
|at CINCINNATI
|+106
|LA Dodgers
|-126
|at MILWAUKEE
|+108
|at ARIZONA
|-240
|Colorado
|+198
|at SAN DIEGO
|-196
|Pittsburgh
|+164
|Atlanta
|-118
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+100
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-162
|Washington
|+136
|Chicago Cubs
|-122
|at CLEVELAND
|+104
|at N.Y METS
|-166
|Oakland
|+140
