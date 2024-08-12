Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 12, 2024, 11:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle OFF at DETROIT OFF
Houston -138 at TAMPA BAY +118
at BOSTON -134 Texas +114
Kansas City -112 at MINNESOTA -104
N.Y Yankees -295 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +240
Toronto -154 at LA ANGELS +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -172 Miami +144
St. Louis -124 at CINCINNATI +106
LA Dodgers -126 at MILWAUKEE +108
at ARIZONA -240 Colorado +198
at SAN DIEGO -196 Pittsburgh +164
Atlanta -118 at SAN FRANCISCO +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -162 Washington +136
Chicago Cubs -122 at CLEVELAND +104
at N.Y METS -166 Oakland +140

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up