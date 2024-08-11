Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 11, 2024, 11:56 PM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Houston -120 at TAMPA BAY +102
at BOSTON -134 Texas +116
at MINNESOTA -156 Kansas City +132
N.Y Yankees -300 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +245
Toronto -110 at LA ANGELS -106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -130 at CINCINNATI +110
LA Dodgers -110 at MILWAUKEE -106
at SAN DIEGO -162 Pittsburgh +136
at ARIZONA -225 Colorado +188
Atlanta -118 at SAN FRANCISCO +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -116 at CLEVELAND -102

