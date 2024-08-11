MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -120 at TAMPA BAY +102 at BOSTON -134 Texas +116 at…

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -120 at TAMPA BAY +102 at BOSTON -134 Texas +116 at MINNESOTA -156 Kansas City +132 N.Y Yankees -300 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +245 Toronto -110 at LA ANGELS -106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -130 at CINCINNATI +110 LA Dodgers -110 at MILWAUKEE -106 at SAN DIEGO -162 Pittsburgh +136 at ARIZONA -225 Colorado +188 Atlanta -118 at SAN FRANCISCO +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago Cubs -116 at CLEVELAND -102

