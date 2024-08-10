Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 10, 2024, 11:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Houston -138 at BOSTON +118
at N.Y YANKEES -142 Texas +120
at TORONTO -156 Oakland +132
Baltimore -116 at TAMPA BAY -102
Cleveland -118 at MINNESOTA +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -215 at MIAMI +180
at MILWAUKEE OFF Cincinnati OFF
Atlanta -205 at COLORADO +172
Philadelphia -116 at ARIZONA -102
at LA DODGERS -255 Pittsburgh +210

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -142 LA Angels +120
at SAN FRANCISCO -172 Detroit +144
at SEATTLE -126 N.Y Mets +108

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up