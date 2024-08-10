MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -138 at BOSTON +118 at N.Y YANKEES -142 Texas +120 at…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -138 at BOSTON +118 at N.Y YANKEES -142 Texas +120 at TORONTO -156 Oakland +132 Baltimore -116 at TAMPA BAY -102 Cleveland -118 at MINNESOTA +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego -215 at MIAMI +180 at MILWAUKEE OFF Cincinnati OFF Atlanta -205 at COLORADO +172 Philadelphia -116 at ARIZONA -102 at LA DODGERS -255 Pittsburgh +210

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -142 LA Angels +120 at SAN FRANCISCO -172 Detroit +144 at SEATTLE -126 N.Y Mets +108

