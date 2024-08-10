MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -138 at BOSTON +118 at N.Y YANKEES -142 Texas +120 at…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Houston
|-138
|at BOSTON
|+118
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-142
|Texas
|+120
|at TORONTO
|-156
|Oakland
|+132
|Baltimore
|-116
|at TAMPA BAY
|-102
|Cleveland
|-118
|at MINNESOTA
|+100
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-215
|at MIAMI
|+180
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|Atlanta
|-205
|at COLORADO
|+172
|Philadelphia
|-116
|at ARIZONA
|-102
|at LA DODGERS
|-255
|Pittsburgh
|+210
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-142
|LA Angels
|+120
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-172
|Detroit
|+144
|at SEATTLE
|-126
|N.Y Mets
|+108
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.