MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES OFF Texas OFF at TORONTO -146 Oakland +124 at BOSTON OFF Houston OFF at N.Y YANKEES OFF Texas OFF at MINNESOTA -124 Cleveland +106 at TAMPA BAY OFF Baltimore OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego -180 at MIAMI +152 at MILWAUKEE -154 Cincinnati +130 Atlanta -194 at COLORADO +162 Philadelphia OFF at ARIZONA OFF Pittsburgh -112 at LA DODGERS -104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SAN FRANCISCO -190 Detroit +160 LA Angels OFF at WASHINGTON OFF at KANSAS CITY -130 St. Louis +110 Chicago Cubs -148 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +126 at SEATTLE -130 N.Y Mets +110

