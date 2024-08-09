Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 9, 2024, 11:56 PM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES OFF Texas OFF
at TORONTO -146 Oakland +124
at BOSTON OFF Houston OFF
at MINNESOTA -124 Cleveland +106
at TAMPA BAY OFF Baltimore OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -180 at MIAMI +152
at MILWAUKEE -154 Cincinnati +130
Atlanta -194 at COLORADO +162
Philadelphia OFF at ARIZONA OFF
Pittsburgh -112 at LA DODGERS -104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SAN FRANCISCO -190 Detroit +160
LA Angels OFF at WASHINGTON OFF
at KANSAS CITY -130 St. Louis +110
Chicago Cubs -148 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +126
at SEATTLE -130 N.Y Mets +110

Sports
