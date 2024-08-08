Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 8, 2024, 5:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA OFF Cleveland OFF
at TAMPA BAY OFF Baltimore OFF
at N.Y YANKEES -172 Texas +144
at TORONTO -126 Oakland +108
at BOSTON OFF Houston OFF
at MINNESOTA OFF Cleveland OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -138 at MIAMI +118
at MILWAUKEE -134 Cincinnati +114
Atlanta -168 at COLORADO +142
Philadelphia -168 at ARIZONA +142
at LA DODGERS -184 Pittsburgh +154

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Angels -118 at WASHINGTON +100
Chicago Cubs -148 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +126
St. Louis -116 at KANSAS CITY -102
N.Y Mets -112 at SEATTLE -104
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Detroit OFF

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up