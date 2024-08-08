MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA OFF Cleveland OFF at TAMPA BAY OFF Baltimore OFF at…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-172
|Texas
|+144
|at TORONTO
|-126
|Oakland
|+108
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-138
|at MIAMI
|+118
|at MILWAUKEE
|-134
|Cincinnati
|+114
|Atlanta
|-168
|at COLORADO
|+142
|Philadelphia
|-168
|at ARIZONA
|+142
|at LA DODGERS
|-184
|Pittsburgh
|+154
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Angels
|-118
|at WASHINGTON
|+100
|Chicago Cubs
|-148
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+126
|St. Louis
|-116
|at KANSAS CITY
|-102
|N.Y Mets
|-112
|at SEATTLE
|-104
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.