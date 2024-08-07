MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -120 at TEXAS +102 at OAKLAND -190 Chicago White Sox +160…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Houston
|-120
|at TEXAS
|+102
|at OAKLAND
|-190
|Chicago White Sox
|+160
|Baltimore
|-144
|at TORONTO
|+122
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-230
|LA Angels
|+190
|at KANSAS CITY
|-142
|Boston
|+120
|at SEATTLE
|-132
|Detroit
|+112
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-142
|at PITTSBURGH
|+120
|Cincinnati
|-154
|at MIAMI
|+130
|San Francisco
|-154
|at WASHINGTON
|+130
|at ATLANTA
|-162
|Milwaukee
|+136
|N.Y Mets
|-154
|at COLORADO
|+130
|at LA DODGERS
|-142
|Philadelphia
|+120
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Minnesota
|-134
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+114
|Arizona
|-118
|at CLEVELAND
|+100
|Tampa Bay
|-122
|at ST. LOUIS
|+104
