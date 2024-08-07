MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -120 at TEXAS +102 at OAKLAND -190 Chicago White Sox +160…

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -120 at TEXAS +102 at OAKLAND -190 Chicago White Sox +160 at N.Y YANKEES -275 LA Angels +225 Baltimore -144 at TORONTO +122 at N.Y YANKEES -230 LA Angels +190 at KANSAS CITY -142 Boston +120 at SEATTLE -132 Detroit +112

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego -142 at PITTSBURGH +120 Cincinnati -154 at MIAMI +130 San Francisco -154 at WASHINGTON +130 at ATLANTA -162 Milwaukee +136 N.Y Mets -154 at COLORADO +130 at LA DODGERS -142 Philadelphia +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -118 at CLEVELAND +100 Minnesota -134 at CHICAGO CUBS +114 Arizona -118 at CLEVELAND +100 Tampa Bay -122 at ST. LOUIS +104

