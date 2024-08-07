Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 7, 2024

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Houston -120 at TEXAS +102
at OAKLAND -190 Chicago White Sox +160
at N.Y YANKEES -275 LA Angels +225
Baltimore -144 at TORONTO +122
at N.Y YANKEES -230 LA Angels +190
at KANSAS CITY -142 Boston +120
at SEATTLE -132 Detroit +112

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -142 at PITTSBURGH +120
Cincinnati -154 at MIAMI +130
San Francisco -154 at WASHINGTON +130
at ATLANTA -162 Milwaukee +136
N.Y Mets -154 at COLORADO +130
at LA DODGERS -142 Philadelphia +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -118 at CLEVELAND +100
Minnesota -134 at CHICAGO CUBS +114
Tampa Bay -122 at ST. LOUIS +104

