Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 6, 2024, 12:56 AM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -255 LA Angels +210
Baltimore -142 at TORONTO +120
Houston -136 at TEXAS +116
at KANSAS CITY -136 Boston +116
at SEATTLE -205 Detroit +172
at OAKLAND -172 Chicago White Sox +144

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati -158 at MIAMI +134
San Diego -162 at PITTSBURGH +136
San Francisco -122 at WASHINGTON +104
at ATLANTA -132 Milwaukee +112
N.Y Mets -174 at COLORADO +146
Philadelphia -110 at LA DODGERS -106

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -112 at CLEVELAND -104
at ST. LOUIS -146 Tampa Bay +124
Minnesota OFF at CHICAGO CUBS OFF

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

