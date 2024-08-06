MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -255 LA Angels +210 Baltimore -142 at TORONTO +120…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-255
|LA Angels
|+210
|Baltimore
|-142
|at TORONTO
|+120
|Houston
|-136
|at TEXAS
|+116
|at KANSAS CITY
|-136
|Boston
|+116
|at SEATTLE
|-205
|Detroit
|+172
|at OAKLAND
|-172
|Chicago White Sox
|+144
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|-158
|at MIAMI
|+134
|San Diego
|-162
|at PITTSBURGH
|+136
|San Francisco
|-122
|at WASHINGTON
|+104
|at ATLANTA
|-132
|Milwaukee
|+112
|N.Y Mets
|-174
|at COLORADO
|+146
|Philadelphia
|-110
|at LA DODGERS
|-106
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-112
|at CLEVELAND
|-104
|at ST. LOUIS
|-146
|Tampa Bay
|+124
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
