MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -126 at TEXAS +108 at KANSAS CITY -142 Boston +120 at OAKLAND -184 Chicago White Sox +154

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Mets -118 at ST. LOUIS +100 Cincinnati -132 at MIAMI +112 San Francisco -196 at WASHINGTON +164 at LA DODGERS -136 Philadelphia +116

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -126 at CLEVELAND +108 Minnesota -118 at CHICAGO CUBS +100

