Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 5, 2024, 12:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Houston -126 at TEXAS +108
at KANSAS CITY -142 Boston +120
at OAKLAND -184 Chicago White Sox +154

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Mets -118 at ST. LOUIS +100
Cincinnati -132 at MIAMI +112
San Francisco -196 at WASHINGTON +164
at LA DODGERS -136 Philadelphia +116

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -126 at CLEVELAND +108
Minnesota -118 at CHICAGO CUBS +100

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up