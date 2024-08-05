MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -126 at TEXAS +108 at KANSAS CITY -142 Boston +120 at…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Houston
|-126
|at TEXAS
|+108
|at KANSAS CITY
|-142
|Boston
|+120
|at OAKLAND
|-184
|Chicago White Sox
|+154
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Mets
|-118
|at ST. LOUIS
|+100
|Cincinnati
|-132
|at MIAMI
|+112
|San Francisco
|-196
|at WASHINGTON
|+164
|at LA DODGERS
|-136
|Philadelphia
|+116
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-126
|at CLEVELAND
|+108
|Minnesota
|-118
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+100
