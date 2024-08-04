MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -215 Toronto +180 Kansas City -158 at DETROIT +134…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -215 Toronto +180 Kansas City -158 at DETROIT +134 Baltimore -142 at CLEVELAND +120 at MINNESOTA -275 Chicago White Sox +225 at HOUSTON -166 Tampa Bay +140 Boston -120 at TEXAS +102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Francisco -120 at CINCINNATI +102 at ATLANTA -310 Miami +250 Milwaukee -142 at WASHINGTON +120 at PITTSBURGH -164 Arizona +138 at SAN DIEGO -210 Colorado +176 at CHICAGO CUBS -148 St. Louis +126

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Mets -158 at LA ANGELS +134 LA Dodgers -158 at OAKLAND +134 Philadelphia -136 at SEATTLE +116

