Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 4, 2024, 12:11 AM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -215 Toronto +180
Kansas City -158 at DETROIT +134
Baltimore -142 at CLEVELAND +120
at MINNESOTA -275 Chicago White Sox +225
at HOUSTON -166 Tampa Bay +140
Boston -120 at TEXAS +102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -120 at CINCINNATI +102
at ATLANTA -310 Miami +250
Milwaukee -142 at WASHINGTON +120
at PITTSBURGH -164 Arizona +138
at SAN DIEGO -210 Colorado +176
at CHICAGO CUBS -148 St. Louis +126

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Mets -158 at LA ANGELS +134
LA Dodgers -158 at OAKLAND +134
Philadelphia -136 at SEATTLE +116

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

