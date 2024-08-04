MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -215 Toronto +180 Kansas City -158 at DETROIT +134…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-215
|Toronto
|+180
|Kansas City
|-158
|at DETROIT
|+134
|Baltimore
|-142
|at CLEVELAND
|+120
|at MINNESOTA
|-275
|Chicago White Sox
|+225
|at HOUSTON
|-166
|Tampa Bay
|+140
|Boston
|-120
|at TEXAS
|+102
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-120
|at CINCINNATI
|+102
|at ATLANTA
|-310
|Miami
|+250
|Milwaukee
|-142
|at WASHINGTON
|+120
|at PITTSBURGH
|-164
|Arizona
|+138
|at SAN DIEGO
|-210
|Colorado
|+176
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-148
|St. Louis
|+126
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Mets
|-158
|at LA ANGELS
|+134
|LA Dodgers
|-158
|at OAKLAND
|+134
|Philadelphia
|-136
|at SEATTLE
|+116
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.