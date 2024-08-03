MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -178 Toronto +150 Kansas City -138 at DETROIT +118…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -178 Toronto +150 Kansas City -138 at DETROIT +118 Boston OFF at TEXAS OFF at MINNESOTA -168 Chicago White Sox +142 Baltimore -134 at CLEVELAND +114 at HOUSTON -154 Tampa Bay +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -118 at CHICAGO CUBS +100 Milwaukee -136 at WASHINGTON +116 Arizona -120 at PITTSBURGH +102 at CINCINNATI -142 San Francisco +120 at ATLANTA -245 Miami +200 at SAN DIEGO -220 Colorado +184

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -174 at OAKLAND +146 N.Y Mets -132 at LA ANGELS +112 at SEATTLE -126 Philadelphia +108

