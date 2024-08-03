Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 3, 2024, 12:11 AM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -178 Toronto +150
Kansas City -138 at DETROIT +118
Boston OFF at TEXAS OFF
at MINNESOTA -168 Chicago White Sox +142
Baltimore -134 at CLEVELAND +114
at HOUSTON -154 Tampa Bay +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -118 at CHICAGO CUBS +100
Milwaukee -136 at WASHINGTON +116
Arizona -120 at PITTSBURGH +102
at CINCINNATI -142 San Francisco +120
at ATLANTA -245 Miami +200
at SAN DIEGO -220 Colorado +184

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -174 at OAKLAND +146
N.Y Mets -132 at LA ANGELS +112
at SEATTLE -126 Philadelphia +108

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

