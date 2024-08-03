MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -178 Toronto +150 Kansas City -138 at DETROIT +118…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-178
|Toronto
|+150
|Kansas City
|-138
|at DETROIT
|+118
|Boston
|OFF
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-168
|Chicago White Sox
|+142
|Baltimore
|-134
|at CLEVELAND
|+114
|at HOUSTON
|-154
|Tampa Bay
|+130
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-118
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+100
|Milwaukee
|-136
|at WASHINGTON
|+116
|Arizona
|-120
|at PITTSBURGH
|+102
|at CINCINNATI
|-142
|San Francisco
|+120
|at ATLANTA
|-245
|Miami
|+200
|at SAN DIEGO
|-220
|Colorado
|+184
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-174
|at OAKLAND
|+146
|N.Y Mets
|-132
|at LA ANGELS
|+112
|at SEATTLE
|-126
|Philadelphia
|+108
