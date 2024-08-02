Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 2, 2024, 12:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Kansas City -118 at DETROIT +100
at N.Y YANKEES -172 Toronto +144
Baltimore -124 at CLEVELAND +106
Boston -122 at TEXAS +104
at HOUSTON -156 Tampa Bay +132
at MINNESOTA -310 Chicago White Sox +250

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -112 at CHICAGO CUBS -104
Arizona -138 at PITTSBURGH +118
Milwaukee -118 at WASHINGTON +100
San Francisco -122 at CINCINNATI +104
at ATLANTA -275 Miami +225
at SAN DIEGO -180 Colorado +152

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Mets -138 at LA ANGELS +118
Philadelphia -116 at SEATTLE -102
LA Dodgers -164 at OAKLAND +138

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up