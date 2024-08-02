MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Kansas City -118 at DETROIT +100 at N.Y YANKEES -172 Toronto +144…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Kansas City
|-118
|at DETROIT
|+100
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-172
|Toronto
|+144
|Baltimore
|-124
|at CLEVELAND
|+106
|Boston
|-122
|at TEXAS
|+104
|at HOUSTON
|-156
|Tampa Bay
|+132
|at MINNESOTA
|-310
|Chicago White Sox
|+250
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-112
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-104
|Arizona
|-138
|at PITTSBURGH
|+118
|Milwaukee
|-118
|at WASHINGTON
|+100
|San Francisco
|-122
|at CINCINNATI
|+104
|at ATLANTA
|-275
|Miami
|+225
|at SAN DIEGO
|-180
|Colorado
|+152
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Mets
|-138
|at LA ANGELS
|+118
|Philadelphia
|-116
|at SEATTLE
|-102
|LA Dodgers
|-164
|at OAKLAND
|+138
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.