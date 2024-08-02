MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Kansas City -118 at DETROIT +100 at N.Y YANKEES -172 Toronto +144…

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Kansas City -118 at DETROIT +100 at N.Y YANKEES -172 Toronto +144 Baltimore -124 at CLEVELAND +106 Boston -122 at TEXAS +104 at HOUSTON -156 Tampa Bay +132 at MINNESOTA -310 Chicago White Sox +250

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -112 at CHICAGO CUBS -104 Arizona -138 at PITTSBURGH +118 Milwaukee -118 at WASHINGTON +100 San Francisco -122 at CINCINNATI +104 at ATLANTA -275 Miami +225 at SAN DIEGO -180 Colorado +152

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Mets -138 at LA ANGELS +118 Philadelphia -116 at SEATTLE -102 LA Dodgers -164 at OAKLAND +138

