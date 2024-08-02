Spanish basketball great Rudy Fernandez’s run of six Olympic appearances comes to an end

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — The post from the Spanish basketball federation to congratulate Rudy Fernandez on his career came immediately…

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — The post from the Spanish basketball federation to congratulate Rudy Fernandez on his career came immediately after the game, and only one word was necessary.

“Gracias.”

Fernandez’s sixth and final Olympics — and presumably, the end of his time as a player — came to an end Friday, when Spain was eliminated from the Paris Games after falling 88-85 to Canada in a group-stage finale.

Had Spain won, it would have won the group and gone to the quarterfinals in Paris next week. Instead, the run is over and Fernandez — who is dealing with a slew of injuries — took the Spain jersey off for the final time after going scoreless in 15 minutes.

“We fought until the end, which is what you have to do when you represent this team,” Fernandez said. “It wasn’t to be, but I’m leaving with a very good feeling because seeing the team compete in this way gives me peace of mind for the present and the future.”

Spain coach Sergio Scariolo said he also thanked Fernandez.

“For me, it has been a privilege to train him. I think that very few players would have tried to play today in his conditions, but we owed him the opportunity,” Scariolo said. “As a player who has made the maximum effort during the game, to give what he had, as he has done throughout his career, isn’t he a bit of an example that we have to follow?”

At 39, Fernandez has long known that the Paris Games — for which Spain had to dig deep last month just to qualify — would be his finale. He spent more than half his life in the uniform of Spain’s senior national team, is the first man to play in six Olympic basketball tournaments (Diana Taurasi of the U.S. has played in six Olympic women’s tournaments) and his list of accolades is about as good as one will find in the international game.

The highlights: two World Cup gold medals, three Olympic medals and six EuroBasket medals — four of them gold.

“I’ve known Rudy since he’s 17, 18 years old,” said Canada coach Jordi Fernandez, who grew up in Spain. “We have a personal relationship. I have a lot of respect for him. It’s an honor to just not get to know him, but also to witness his career and his legacy. A person who’s played in six Olympics, as a basketball player, I don’t know who’s going to be the next person who’s going to accomplish that or pass that. But I give him a lot of credit.

“The only thing I can say to him: Congratulations. He made me enjoy basketball for many, many, many years, starting in my hometown and my home team. So, I’m very happy with for him, for his family, and I wish him the best for what’s coming now.”

Fernandez spent four years in the NBA, three with Portland and one with Denver. He was a member of the 2008-09 All-Rookie team but eventually went back home to finish his career with Real Madrid.

Scariolo said Fernandez’s willingness to fight through any challenge would be a giant part of his legacy.

“No matter what his personal situation, he was always there,” Scariolo said. “That’s a great example for his teammates here, for the ones coming after him and players all over the world. Because not everybody can have the jumping ability or the skills or the talent or size. But everybody should try.”

