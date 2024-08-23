Spain midfielder Mikel Merino set to leave Real Sociedad with Arsenal as his likely destination

MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino seems headed for Arsenal after his current club coach gave him a…

MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino seems headed for Arsenal after his current club coach gave him a public sending off.

Imanol Alguacil said Friday in a pre-match news conference that Merino “deserves some words in form of farewell.

“I have thanked him for all he has given me, this team and this club,” Alguacil said.

Merino helped Spain win this summer’s European Championship. His goal late in extra time secured a 2-1 win over hosts Germany in the quarterfinals.

A well-rounded attacking midfielder, Merino has been a key player for Sociedad after joining the Basque club in 2018. He helped it win the 2020 Copa del Rey and reach the Champions League’s round-of-16 last season.

English and Spanish media have strongly linked him to a move to Arsenal.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta had a brief playing stint at Sociedad and is from San Sebastian, where the club is based in northern Spain.

Arteta refused to discuss the possible signing of Merino when asked about the player in a news conference Friday.

Merino would add depth to Arsenal’s midfield options ahead of another likely title battle with Manchester City in the Premier League.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.