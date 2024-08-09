Spain 5, France 3OT

Gold Medal Match France 3, Spain 5, OT Spain 3 0 2 — 5 France 1 2 0 — 3…

Gold Medal Match

France 3, Spain 5, OT

Spain 3 0 2 — 5 France 1 2 0 — 3

First Half_1, France, Millot, 11th minute; 2, Spain, Lopez, (Baena), 18th; 3, Spain, Lopez, 25th; 4, Spain, Baena, 28th.

Second Half_5, France, Akliouche, (Olise), 79th; 6, France, Mateta, (penalty kick), 90th+3.

First Overtime_7, Spain, Camello, (Bernabe), 100th.

Second Overtime_8, Spain, Camello, (Tenas), 120th+1.

Yellow Cards_Kone, France, 36th; Bade, France, 45th+5; Bernabe, Spain, 76th; Baena, Spain, 78th; Miranda, Spain, 90th+1; Pacheco, Spain, 94th; Camello, Spain, 120th+2.

Referee_Ramon Abatti Abel.

