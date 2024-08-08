Spain 19, Netherlands 18, Spain wins 5-4 in shootout Spain 6 4 1 3 5 — 19 Netherlands 1 4…

Spain 19, Netherlands 18, Spain wins 5-4 in shootout

Spain 6 4 1 3 5 — 19 Netherlands 1 4 6 3 4 — 18

First Quarter_None

Second Quarter_None

Third Quarter_None

Fourth Quarter_None

Penalty Shootout_29, Netherlands, S. van der Sloot. 30, Spain, B. Ortiz. 31, Netherlands, L. Rogge. 32, Spain, E. Ruiz Barril. 33, Netherlands, S. van de Kraats. 34, Spain, J. Forca Ariza. 35, Netherlands, M. Keuning. 36, Spain, P. Crespi Barriga. 37, Spain, M. Garcia Godoy.

Exclusions_Spain 15 (P. Pena 1, N. Perez Vivas 1, E. Ruiz Barril 1, P. Crespi Barriga 2, B. Ortiz 2, P. Camus 4, A. Espar Llaquet 4); Netherlands 10 (K. Joustra 1, V. Sevenich 1, L. Rogge 2, N. Ten Broek 2, B. Rogge 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_Spain None; Netherlands None.

Penalty Fouls_Spain 1 (E. Ruiz Barril 1); Netherlands None.

Ejections_Spain 2 (P. Camus, A. Espar Llaquet); Netherlands 1 (B. Rogge).

Referees_Boris Margeta, Slovenia. Alessia Ferrari, Italy. Mihajlo Ciric, Serbia. Marijo Brguljan, Montenegro.

