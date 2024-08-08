Spain 19, Netherlands 18, Spain wins 5-4 in shootout
|Spain
|6
|4
|1
|3
|5
|—
|19
|Netherlands
|1
|4
|6
|3
|4
|—
|18
First Quarter_None
Second Quarter_None
Third Quarter_None
Fourth Quarter_None
Penalty Shootout_29, Netherlands, S. van der Sloot. 30, Spain, B. Ortiz. 31, Netherlands, L. Rogge. 32, Spain, E. Ruiz Barril. 33, Netherlands, S. van de Kraats. 34, Spain, J. Forca Ariza. 35, Netherlands, M. Keuning. 36, Spain, P. Crespi Barriga. 37, Spain, M. Garcia Godoy.
Exclusions_Spain 15 (P. Pena 1, N. Perez Vivas 1, E. Ruiz Barril 1, P. Crespi Barriga 2, B. Ortiz 2, P. Camus 4, A. Espar Llaquet 4); Netherlands 10 (K. Joustra 1, V. Sevenich 1, L. Rogge 2, N. Ten Broek 2, B. Rogge 4).
4 Minute Exclusions_Spain None; Netherlands None.
Penalty Fouls_Spain 1 (E. Ruiz Barril 1); Netherlands None.
Ejections_Spain 2 (P. Camus, A. Espar Llaquet); Netherlands 1 (B. Rogge).
Referees_Boris Margeta, Slovenia. Alessia Ferrari, Italy. Mihajlo Ciric, Serbia. Marijo Brguljan, Montenegro.
